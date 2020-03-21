World Poetry Day: Significance Of Art That Promotes Love, Revolution And Culture

World Poetry Day is observed on March 21 every year and it is organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The United Nations body declared the World Poetry Day in 1999 with the aim of supporting linguistic diversity through poetic expression and increasing the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard. There are many languages in the world currently that are dying because of minimal use, but poetry has the power to revive those languages and that is also among the other reasons behind celebrating World Poetry Day.

Significance of poetry

Poetry has been used as an important tool of expression and a tool to empower for centuries. Poetry uses symbolism, irony and other stylistic elements of poetic diction that opens it up for interpretation. The purpose behind celebrating World Poetry Day was to promote the reading, writing, publishing, and teaching of poetry across the globe. The original UNESCO declaration says, it is to, "give fresh recognition and momentum to national, regional and international poetry movements."

In the 20th century the world generally celebrated the poetry day in October. later they started celebrating it on October 15 to mark the birthday of Virgil, the Roman epic poet and poet laureate under Augustus. Many countries still celebrate national and international poetry day in October or November. In the United Kingdom it is celebrated on the first Thursday of the tenth month of the year.

Poetry has been often used as a form of protest or to ignite a revolution all over the world. In the 21st century as well many people across the globe are using poetry to express their dissent. A recent example from India would be the Jamia Milia University student Amir Aziz, who used poetry to register his disagreement with the government over the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Aziz's poem was so powerful that it struck a chord with Pink Floyd member Roger Waters, who later used it in a protest that was being held in London.

