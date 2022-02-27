Kremlin's Forces Facing Stiff Resistance; Russian Convoy Destroyed By Ukrainian Drone

Ukraine continues to put up stiff resistance against Russian forces and a Ukrainian drone has destroyed a Russian convoy. The visuals of the drone attack were shared by Ukraine’s Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook. Sharing the visuals, L-G Zaluzhnyi wrote, "Welcome to Hell! (sic)"

Earlier, it was reported that another Russian convoy was destroyed by Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv.

Despite Russia's soldiers continuing to advance with street fighting, bombardment, and missiles, many Russian troops have died, and the figure is higher than Moscow had anticipated. Local reports say that over 2,000 Russian soldiers have been killed by Ukrainian forces. Russians are facing logistical difficulties as well as stiff resistance from the Ukrainians. UK Ministry of Defence said that Russian soldiers are not achieving the breakthrough they had hoped for.

Russia losing more troops, tanks, and planes than expected

Russia is losing more troops, tanks, and planes than expected on the battlefield. A senior defence official said that Russia has yet to achieve air supremacy over Ukraine, CNN reported. The defence official also told CNN that at least half of Russia's troops are stationed in Ukraine and due to the stiff resistance from the Ukrainians are facing difficulties. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on Thursday, February 24, has claimed the lives of nearly 200 civilians, according to AP News. Meanwhile, more than 150,000 Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries such as Poland and Moldova.

The US and its Western partners are still able to give ammunition into Ukraine to reinforce the country's military, and Washington wants to provide more in the coming days to help Ukraine combat Russian armour on the ground as well as aerial assaults. A Ukrainian official said that Ukrainian air defences, are operational and they continue to engage and combat Russian aircraft in various locations across the country.

US offers Zelenskyy to flee Kyiv amid war, Ukrainian president rejects offer

US officials said that Moscow wants to take Kyiv and overthrow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government. The US offered Zelenskyy to flee Kyiv amid war, Zelenskyy rejected the offer.

The Ukrainian President has said that he is not going anywhere and will fight for his country and land.

(Image: AP/Головнокомандувач ЗС України/CinCAFofUkraine/Facebook)