As the deadly war in Eastern Europe entered its 82nd day with Russian troops failing to achieve their pre-set targets and Ukrainian troops putting up a tough resistance against the invading Russian forces, Republic TV reached Dnipro, the city of Ukraine.

Dnipro has been a hub for Ukrainians fleeing war and humanitarian aid. Many buildings have been damaged by Russian missile attacks in the city. However, Ukrainian defenders staged sturdy resistance against invading troops which resulted in some notable wins on and off the battlefield.

Dnipro Organizations hard at work

Ukrainians are trying to help each other in every way possible. Bombardments by Russian forces in Mariupol have devasted the entire city. Citizens of Ukraine are not safe in their own residences as Russia has intensified bombing. They have been changing places frequently to escape from Russian attacks.

Meanwhile, Organizations in Ukraine have been providing people with shelter, food, and other basic necessities. The chief of an organization in Ukraine spoke to Republic TV and said people are roaming homeless, they haven’t eaten anything for days. The organization chief said, “Situation in Dnipro has been turning sour. People have lost their homes. Our organization has been helping people by providing shelter and food.”

Ukrainian organizations are even providing desktops and laptops to students to continue their studies as schools are totally damaged in the country.

Russia losing momentum in Ukraine

The UK and US intelligence reports in the past weeks have suggested that the invading Russian forces are gradually facing logistical and moral issues, leading to "incredible losses" in Ukraine. According to British intel, higher infantry losses repelled airstrikes and reduced combat effectiveness in Central Ukraine and led Russia to focus its offensive in the east. "In some areas (of Luhansk and Donetsk regions) the staffing of (Russian) units as a consequence of hostilities, is less than 20%," Ukraine Armed forces General Staff spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said late on Sunday, as quoted by CNN. Meanwhile, Russian forces have also been trying to push south from Izium, but in vain.

"Russia's war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow has planned. It failed to take Kyiv. They are pulling back around Kharkiv, their major offensive in Donbass has stalled. Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives," Stoltenberg said on Sunday.

Russia’s attack escalates in Mariupol

In the meantime, the Russian forces have continued their onslaught in the besieged port city of Mariupol risking the lives of people who are stranded in the city. In the latest update, Ukraine had claimed that the occupiers deployed incendiary or phosphorous bombs against the Mariupol Defenders on May 14 further claiming that they will leave the conclusion on this situation to the specialists. It was stated that the Russian forces have used 9M22C incendiary shells with thermite layers.