Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Azov Troops' Leader Claims 'many Bodies' Still Remain In Azovstal

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
The Russian Federation is trying to repeat the Holodomor famine in Ukraine, head of the country’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said as Russians continued their invasion of Ukraine with "outdated" weapons. In a statement shared on Telegram, Yermak asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops were shelling agricultural lands in an attempt to annihilate the harvest. Notably, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has many times highlighted that invaders were deliberately destroying crops and agricultural equipment.
Read more here
US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to "obliterate" Ukraine and its culture. In his address on June 12, which is also celebrated as Russia Day, Biden said Putin "believes there’s no such thing as an independent Ukrainian culture" and that is why "we’re giving help to Ukraine", The Kyiv Independent reported him saying.
⚡️Biden: Putin wants to obliterate Ukrainian culture.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 12, 2022
U.S. President Joe Biden said on June 12 that Putin wants to destroy Ukrainian culture “because he believes there’s no such thing as an independent Ukrainian culture.”
“That’s why we’re giving help to Ukraine,” Biden said.
The former commander of Ukraine’s Azov National Guard regiment, Maksym Zhorin, on Sunday claimed that 220 of those killed at the steel plant have been sent to Kyiv, but “just as many bodies” are awaiting retrieval.
Zhorin said talks are underway to facilitate further exchanges but, because many of the bodies are in a bad state, it will “take a very long time to identify each person.”— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 12, 2022
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a Twitter post earlier today, celebrated the "strength and resilience" of Ukraine's citizens amid the war. "They are defending courageously their country, in very difficult conditions. But I see life springing back in Kyiv", she said in a statement. More about von der Leyen's Kyiv visit.
🇺🇦🇪🇺 I’m deeply humbled by the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 12, 2022
They are defending courageously their country, in very difficult conditions.
But I see life springing back in Kyiv.
As you rebuild and modernise Ukraine, Європа з вами! pic.twitter.com/LJbmsOjFuP
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Sunday, was announced as the winner of the Boris Nemtsov Prize 2022 for his courage in leading his country during the ongoing war against Russia. Zelenskyy (44) was chosen as the winner among a slew of other candidates which included Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, leader of the Okean Elzy band, Yuliia Paievska (Taira), founder of a unit of combat volunteer medics and Oleksiy Arestovych, presidential adviser, Ukrinform reported. Ever since Russia launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24, Zelenskyy has been resolute in his march for victory and has refused to surrender to the Russian forces.
Read more here
Russian outlets of American fast-food giant McDonald's, which withdrew operations from Russia in retaliation to Moscow's war on Ukraine in March, were reopened in the country as a new brand - 'Vkusno & tochka' - which translates to "Tasty and that's it", on June 11.
On March 14, shortly after Russia began its military offensive against Ukraine, McDonald's closed all 850 of its Russian outlets. On May 16, the company, which had a 7% share of the catering market, announced its withdrawal from Russia and sold the business to a Russian buyer, Alexander Govor, through the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Now, the old McDonald's outlets in Russia will again start accepting customers with a new logo, as it prepares to start its restaurants.
General director of the fast-food chain Oleg Paroev was excited to introduce the brand's new name, 'Vkusno & tochka'. Moreover, the fast-food chain had announced that its "continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values" as it shut operations in Russia.