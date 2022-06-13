Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Azov Troops' Leader Claims 'many Bodies' Still Remain In Azovstal

Russian outlets of American fast-food giant McDonald's, which withdrew operations from Russia in retaliation to Moscow's war on Ukraine in March, were reopened in the country as a new brand - 'Vkusno & tochka' - which translates to "Tasty and that's it", on June 11.

On March 14, shortly after Russia began its military offensive against Ukraine, McDonald's closed all 850 of its Russian outlets. On May 16, the company, which had a 7% share of the catering market, announced its withdrawal from Russia and sold the business to a Russian buyer, Alexander Govor, through the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Now, the old McDonald's outlets in Russia will again start accepting customers with a new logo, as it prepares to start its restaurants.

General director of the fast-food chain Oleg Paroev was excited to introduce the brand's new name, 'Vkusno & tochka'. Moreover, the fast-food chain had announced that its "continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values" as it shut operations in Russia.