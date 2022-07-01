Spain: Scores Of Ukrainians Stage Protests In Madrid, Urge NATO To Help Ending War

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Spain, scores of Ukrainian nationals protested on Wednesday in the nation’s capital, Madrid, urging the alliance to support war-torn Ukraine and to put a stoppage to the conflict. The sizable pro-NATO crowd gathered in Madrid to show their support for Ukraine in its struggle with Russia. According to an Associated Press report, the Ukrainians residing in Spain participated in the peaceful demonstration in support of the alliance and welcomed it for supporting Ukraine during Russia's invasion.

Furthermore, the head of the Ukrainian community in Spain, Yuriy Chopyk, expressed gratitude to the NATO members and allies for their assistance, noting that the aid provided so far is insufficient to combat Russian forces, Associated Press reported. He asserted that NATO needed to end the conflict because "they are killing us, destroying the whole country, destroying the Ukrainian nation”.

Chopyk further demanded that efforts be doubled and that additional weapons and military hardware be supplied. NATO must assist in putting an end to Russia's "genocide" of the Ukrainian people, citing Chopyk, Associated Press reported. In addition to this, the executive director of the anti-corruption Action Center spoke about NATO's role in defending Europe.

Ukrainians protest in Madrid

Further, during the NATO summit, Madrid was guarded by thousands of police officers and security personnel who were preventing demonstrators from approaching the conference venue.

Meanwhile, two peaceful demonstrations against the summit were also organised in Madrid on Sunday and Monday so far. According to the Anadolu Agency report, on Sunday, just two days before the NATO Summit, over 1,500 anti-NATO demonstrators came to the streets of Madrid.

The demonstrators, mostly from the far-left of the political spectrum, proceeded across Paseo del Prado Boulevard while chanting "No to war" and denouncing Spain's progressive government as "imperialist." However, during an interview with news agency EFE on Sunday, Spain's defence minister Margarita Robles pointed out that the anti-NATO campaigners were a "clear minority" in her country, Anadolu Agency reported.

NATO Summit concludes with decisions to transform and bolster alliance

On June 30, the last day of the summit, the 30 member nations took the decision to strengthen and transform the alliance. The decisions agreed in Madrid, as per NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, will guarantee that the alliance sustains peace, averts conflict and defends individuals and values. Stoltenberg added that NATO unites Europe and North America.

The leaders of the bloc made the decision to radically alter NATO's deterrence and defence policy, particularly strengthening advanced defences, improving battlegroups in the alliance's eastern sector, and enhancing over 300,000 high readiness soldiers were added. Leaders also resolved to invest more in NATO and raise the number of shared funds.

