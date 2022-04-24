Ukraine President Zelenskyy Hails 'real Leader' PM Modi; Pans NATO's 'strategic' Mistake

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after almost an hour-long televised talk with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, answered in detail a couple of queries posed by Republic TV's team reporting live from Ukraine. Admitting NATO's strategic mistake of not entering into an alliance with Kyiv, the Ukrainian leader stated his war-ravaged country outdid itself by continuing to put forth fierce resistance against Russian forces.

Kremlin forces intensified offensives nearby the Donbas region while Ukrainian fighters continue combating Putin-ordered offensives. It may be noted that Putin, on the pretext of a 'special military operation', ordered his forces to invade Kyiv and declared that his intention in Ukraine was to put its 'military infrastructure out of operation'. Today, the Russia-led full-fledged war on Ukraine has entered day 60 with no breakthrough in ceasefire agreement in sight.

'NATO or EU leaders couldn’t even speak loud about sanctions policy': Zelenskyy to Republic TV in Ukraine

Addressing media reporters from across the world in person on Saturday, Zelenskyy mentioned that the times amid the ongoing war when countries, quintessentially the West, let him down, and stated the expectations he has from Asian countries at present.

Upon being questioned about the same, he said, "Thank you for your question. If talking about world structure, or world info structure of security, I really can’t influence NATO, and we are not NATO’s member. And that, in my opinion, is a big mistake that during all these years NATO couldn’t find a place, time, and opportunities to accept Ukraine to the Alliance. And now everyone can see that we could only strengthen the alliance, and now everybody can see that it might be a large percentage of possibility that Russia won’t start that war."

'No one expected the strength of Ukraine'

Furthermore, Zelenskyy stated that the world leaders of Western countries did not even speculate about imposing punitive sanctions on Russia. He reasoned that they assumed Ukraine would lose the battle or surrender within three days since the war broke on February 24.

"I think it’s a strategic mistake of the Alliance towards Ukraine. No one expected the strength of our state, no one expected we can stand for more than three days, some NATO or EU leaders couldn’t even speak loud about sanctions policy, because they said what’s the reason to impose sanctions if the country is going to be occupied in three days," he said.

While the Ukrainian President indicated that the war-hit country was in dire need of normalcy and even basic amenities for its citizens, he did not fall short of exuding the confidence and zeal of Ukrainian fighters. While he admitted that the ongoing war was one against democracy and that the world should unite, he did not avoid stating the harsh outcomes of the Ukrainian crisis and the crises that will amplify. In fact, he did not mention anything about the end of the war but continued addressing the zeal of Ukraine's forces.

"What a challenge it is for Asian, for Arab countries, for African, the challenge of blocking the supplies of our crops, crops of grains where we are world leaders of supplies. 110 million tons. 20 million of tons is what the market of Ukraine needs, and other 90 millions of tons those states just won’t receive. It’s going to be a deficit, some countries maybe even will have famine. And this state is called Russian federation - they did it," he asserted

'Everybody sees war's not just war in Ukraine, not even war in Europe but on other continents'

Further, Zelenskyy claimed that the world's approach toward the war has changed, primarily because the ' war in Ukraine is not just war in Ukraine, but because of blocking of the food supply is not even a war on Europe but a war on other continents'.

"So these countries and their leaders who are now starting to hear, and I’m sure that mister Prime Minister Modi whom I have met and we had several conversations, and I really feel that people and leaders, and I think of him as a real leader of the biggest democracy in the world. I think that they notice that we have to fight for every step of that democracy," the Ukrainian President said while referring to Indian leadership.

Zelenskyy also called the Russians 'stinking b*******' multiple times, over the missile attack on Odesa that killed eight people, including a 3-month-old baby on Saturday. Accusing Russia of concealing traces of war crimes in Ukraine, Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine has intercepted Russians' conversations about “how they are concealing the traces of their crimes”.

He further mentioned that fresh evidence has emerged that proves Russian forces killed tens of thousands of civilians in Mariupol and covered it up too.

