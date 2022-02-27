Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Military Captures Three Russian Soldiers In Kharkiv

As Russian troops are marching into various Ukrainian cities, Ukraine has captured three Russian soldiers in Kharkiv, which is the second-largest city in Ukraine. A visual of the captured soldiers were circulated on media channels, including Republic TV, showing three Russian troops detained by Kyiv's forces. The captured troops were questioned about their intentions. Earlier, a Russian soldier was asked why he had come to Ukraine, to which he said to capture the entire area.

It was reported that Russian troops entered Kharkiv earlier today after remaining outside of the city for three days and street fights were reported from the city, AP reported. Russian vehicles were seen travelling across Kharkiv in videos broadcast on Ukrainian media and social media, as well as a light vehicle burning on the street.

Administration urging people to stay inside

Meanwhile, Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional state administration is urging the city's 1.4 million people to stay inside. Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights suggests that the violence in Ukraine has resulted in at least 240 civilian fatalities, including 64 deaths. However, Russia is also suffering significant losses as the Ukrainian military are fighting back with full force.

Earlier today, Ukraine blew out a Russian tank in a counter-attack in Kyiv. Ukraine is receiving military assistance from the US and other countries. As the battle between Russian troops and the Ukrainian Army intensified inside the capital of Kyiv on Sunday, a Russian convoy was also apparently hit by a Ukrainian drone. In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday, Ukraine's deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said the army had killed almost 4,300 Russian soldiers and destroyed 146 Russian armoured tanks, 27 planes and 26 helicopters.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces said that a Russian cruise missile fired at Kyiv by a Belarusian Tu-22 bomber was intercepted by Ukrainian defence forces. IHS Janes claims that the Ukrainian military possesses many anti-aircraft weapons, such as radar-guided and heat-seeking missiles, as well as anti-aircraft cannons. In recent weeks, the United States and other NATO allies have given the Ukrainian military Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

(Image: AP)