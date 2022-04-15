Ukraine Blows Up Bridge In Kharkiv To Block Russian Convoy's Movement Towards Izyum

Nearly 24 hours after Ukraine claimed that its missile hit the Russian warship in the Black Sea, General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Force said Ukrainian military blew up a bridge in Kharkiv, destroying an "entire column" of Russian forces heading towards Izyum-- a city on the Donets River in Kharkiv Oblast of eastern Ukraine.

As per the details shared on social media, it said that the Russian Tiger, Kamaz, and Ural military vehicles were travelling in the convoy when the bridge was detonated by the Ukrainian troops on Thursday. The photos shared by the central organ of the Armed Forces Administration, show a destroyed bridge, a number of charred vehicles and smoke coming out of the area where the purported ambush took place. It proclaimed that the attack on the Russian forces was significant as it ruined the plans of President Vladimir Putin to take control of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

Amid the intense battle between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday claimed to hit a Russian warship in the Black Sea with missiles, resulting in significant damage to the vessel. On the other hand, the Russian officials have acknowledged that the flagship of its Black Sea fleet was seriously damaged but added it was not due to the missile attack. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, it had successfully evacuated the officials onboard, whereas Ukrainian officials said Russia was struggling to rescue the estimated 510 crew members. According to the Ukrainian Army's General Staff, Moscow has been facing a tremendous loss in the war. As per the latest update, Moscow has lost an estimated 19,800 troops and more than 720 war tanks ever since the onset of the invasion.

Russian forces kill more than 500 civilians in Kharkiv, says Governor

Meanwhile, Kharkiv Governor, Oleg Synegubov, on Thursday confirmed the killing of at least 503 civilians, including 24 children. Taking to Telegram, the governor accused the Russian President Vladimir Putin of killing innocent lives and added: "This is an innocent civilian population, we will not forgive them for any life!". According to Synegubov, Russian troops had carried out 34 rocket and artillery strikes across Kharkiv in the past 24 hours, resulting in the death of a person. The attack has also injured at least eight people in the region, added the governor.

Kharkiv is located some 40 kilometres from the Russian border and has been the main target of Putin's forces since it started a full-fledged war on February 24. Despite destroying the significant locations and killing hundreds of civilians in the region, it has not yet been able to capture the city.

Image: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Facebook/@KremlinRussia_E/Twitter