Two Bulgarian Men Plead Guilty to Espionage for Russia in the UK

London: A court has heard that two Bulgarian men have admitted to spying for Russia in the UK.

Orlin Roussev, 46, from Great Yarmouth, and Biser Dzhambazov, 43, from London, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to spy.

This is the first time their guilty pleas are being reported.

At the start of a trial involving three other alleged spies, jurors at the Old Bailey were informed of the convictions.

Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanchev, 39, all from London, have denied charges of conspiracy to spy.

Ms Ivanova also denied having multiple counterfeit identity documents in her possession.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC informed the court that Roussev and Dzhambazov had already confessed to being involved in the same espionage operation.

Three defendants, along with others, "spied for the benefit of Russia" between 2020 and 2023, Ms Morgan said.

She added that they "sought to gather information for the benefit of Russia, an enemy of the UK," including details about various targets, both people and locations, of particular interest to the Russian state.

Ms Morgan stated that the defendants were "sophisticated in their methodology; carrying out surveillance activity of individuals and places; manufacturing and using false identities and deploying advanced technology to acquire information."

She said the defendants had "obtained imagery" and "compiled detailed reports on their targets".