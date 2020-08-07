Buckingham Palace Opened Its Doors For Public For The First Time On This Day In 1993

The curious public got the first glimpse of London residence and administrative headquarters of the UK monarch, Buckingham Palace on this day in 1993. The Royal Family’s grand life has always left the people across the world wanting to know more and on August 7, 1993, even though the Palace had anticipated selling 7,000, over 4,300 tickets were bought by the public to get a sneak peek of UK’s now most tourist-loved spot. Queen Elizabeth II had agreed to open the Buckingham palace to the people in a bid to raise money to repair the Windsor castle that was damaged by fire. The tourists had to pay $12 fee to visit Queen’s London residence.

This ritual that started back in 1993, of opening Buckingham Palace for the public when the Queen is not at the residence, has continued since that time. Usually, these are the summer months from July to October when Queen is on an annual break. Most of the year, the Palace is the office and residence of the Queen. According to reports, people had lined up in 1993 for the 60 to 90-minute tour of the Palace equipped with magnificent furnishings and priceless artworks, despite 30-minute delay due to security checks. The eight weeks that Queen and her family are away, 400,000 people are expected to visit the 18 of total 600 rooms in the palace.

The Buckingham Palace

Source: Unsplash

Here are some of the main centres of attraction at Buckingham palace:

White Drawing Room

Source: Royal Collection Trust

The Throne Room

Source: Royal Collection Trust

The Picture Gallery at Palace

Source: Royal Collection Trust

The Ballroom

Source: Royal Collection Trust

The Grand Staircase

Source: Royal Collection Trust

Palace garden

Source: Royal Collection Trust

