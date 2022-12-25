Charles' First Christmas As Monarch To Royal Kids' Stunners: Highlights About UK Royals

The 2022 UK Royal family Christmas celebration holds significance for several reasons. For many Britons, this will be the first Christmas they will celebrate without the Christmas address from Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September this year. This is also the first year King Charles III is celebrating Christmas with the people of the UK as their new monarch.

On Sunday, the UK Royal Family addressed the crowd gathered outside the St. Mary Magdalene Church following their Christmas Church service. The last time the royal family spent Christmas in Sandringham was in 2019. The British Royalties had to spend their 2020 and 2021 Christmas in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From the presence of Prince Andrew to the absence of the Sussex royals, here are the key highlights of the UK Royal Family Christmas 2022.

Charles' First Christmas as monarch - Start of a new era

The British Monarch King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla greeted the crowds at Sandringham with the Royal Family. This was the first time Charles addressed the people of Britain after attending a Christmas Day Church service as the new British Monarch. This is also the first time many Britons will be celebrating Christmas without the presence of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away in September this year.

On Sunday, December 25, crowds gathered outside St Mary Magdalene Church to meet Charles and the family. It is the first time the Royal Family spent Christmas at the Sandringham house since 2019, the tradition to visit the Sandringham house had been broken due to the COVID pandemic. Queen Elizabeth II hosted 32 Christmases at Sandringham during her reign. However, the pandemic forced the longest-serving former monarch to celebrate the 2020 and 2021 Christmas in isolation. The King’s address will be broadcast today, December 25, making him the first British Monarch after the Queen to wish Britons for Christmas on TV.

The Royal kids stole the show

The children of Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis stole the show at the Royal Christmas celebration this year. The morning started with Kate and William sharing a beautiful picture made by their elder son Prince George. The young Prince drew a beautiful reindeer to cheer up the Britons. The couple’s youngest son Prince Louis grabbed eyeballs as the royals arrived for the main church service. The young member of the royal family wore shorts for the Church service which shocked many royal fans. This was the first time little Prince Louis joined the royal family at the Sandringham church. Princess Charlotte donned a beautiful Burgandy dress to join the family.

🎨 by George pic.twitter.com/59wXHYx0vb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2022

Prince Andrew makes a surprise visit

Another shocker at the Royal Christmas event was the surprise appearance of the ‘Queen’s favourite child’ Prince Andrew. The disgraced Duke of York joined the royal family as they walked together to St Mary Magdalene for the Christmas service on Sunday. It was earlier reported that King Charles has barred his brother from the UK Birmingham Palace. The Duke of York gained a bad reputation after his association with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light. According to Metro UK, the visit came as a surprise as he was not expected to join the family for a public appearance. Earlier this year, Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties and the Queen stripped him of his military affiliations.

Prince Harry and Meghan had a different Christmas

The absence of the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan was another aspect of the royal family Christmas that was also talked about. The release of the Netflix Docuseries “Harry and Meghan” has caused a rift between the British Royal Family and the couple. According to Mirror UK, the couple will be celebrating this year’s Christmas in their Montecito home in California.

Image: AP