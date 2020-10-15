COVID-19 Restrictions To Be Tightened In London Due To Rising Cases In The UK: Report

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UK’s capital, London, is set to tighten its coronavirus restrictions as cases continue to rise in London. According to a Bloomberg report, an official from London mayor’s office has claimed that more restrictions for the city can be announced at any moment. The official added that due to the rising COVID-19 cases, London will hit 100 positive cases per 100,000 persons-mark soon.

Growing Dissatisfaction among the people of London and UK

As per reports, London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan and other health leaders met on Wednesday, October 14 and discussed the possible ramification of tightening coronavirus restrictions in the city. Tighter COVID restrictions, if imposed on the city would go so far as to prohibit members of two separate households from meeting indoors.

The possibility of much stricter COVID restrictions in London follows Northern Ireland and Wales that have already set about implementing tighter restrictions such as closing schools, pubs and restaurants in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. Wales is also looking into restricting travel from virus hotspots in England with new virus restrictions coming into force from Friday, October 16 onwards.

According to reports, due to the growing number of virus cases, Greater Manchester has already been chosen as a region where tighter restrictions are required but the UK government has been bogged down and unable to go forward with its plans due to disputes with local business owners and individuals that would be negatively impacted by the new COVID restrictions.

There has been growing anger in the UK due to the alleged mismanagement of the COVID pandemic by Boris Johnson’s administration. William Wragg, the Tory MP for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester has even expressed his displeasure at having to receive crucial information from ‘second-hand’ sources.

Email now received. However, it is frustrating to keep learning of these developments from second-hand sources, alongside the speculation and hearsay. https://t.co/xHw7GJPI6c — William Wragg MP (@William_Wragg) October 15, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 38 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,000,000. The UK has reported more than 600,000 positive COVID-19 cases and a death toll of over 43,000.

