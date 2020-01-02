Earthshot Prize Announced By Prince William And Kate To 'repair The Earth'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, on Wednesday, announced a prize for coming up with solutions to environmental problems across the globe. They also announced the next decade to be the time of action to repair on the Earth. Reportedly, five winners will receive the Earthshot Prize every year between 2021 and 2030.

Prince William, highlighting the challenge that human beings face said that we have to either choose from "irreparably" damaging the planet or "lead, innovate and problem-solve". The prize was announced by Sir David Attenborough via social media. In the video narrated by him, Attenborough said, "visionaries rewarded over the next decade for responding to the great challenges of our time".

Read: Royal Christmas tree and home decor of Prince William and Kate Middleton; Inside pics

Earthshot Prize announcement

Read: Kensington Palace shares a picture of Prince William clicked by Kate Middleton

The year 2020 will be witnessing two summits related to discussions on climate change. China will be hosting the Convention on Biodiversity in China in February and Glasgow will witness the COP26 Climate Change Conference in November. The Earthshot Prize’s official announcement is also scheduled to be announced later in 2020.

Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share baby Archie's pic as part of 2019 highlights

Funds for the Earthsot prize

Reportedly, the Prize is set to be initially funded and run by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. However, it could eventually become an independent organisation. Furthermore, reports suggest that various philanthropists may also support the initiative. Media reports reveal that at least 60 organisations and experts were consulted while developing the prize.

Read: Prince Harry-Meghan Markle share their Christmas card; Baby Archie steals attention