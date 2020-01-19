Jeremy Corbyn Criticised For Nominating John Bercow For Peerages

The internet and even Corbyn supporters are angry at Jeremy Corbyn for nominating former House of Commons speaker John Bercow and other senior Labour leaders for peerages. Other nominations that feature on Corbyn’s dissolution honours list are former deputy leader Tom Watson and Karie Murphy, the director of his Leader’s office.

The reason that people are angry at Corbyn is because in the past Corbyn has been reportedly highly critical of David Cameron and Theresa May for nominating his allies for peerage when now he is doing the exact same thing.

EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Labour has nominated John Bercow, Tom Watson and Karie Murphy for peerages



All appear on Corbyn's eight-strong Dissolution Honours list, obtained by The Sunday Times. Vetting begins soon



Bercow was 1st Speaker not to enter the Lords upon resigning for 230 yrs (1/4) pic.twitter.com/ztSIt2ed1A — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) January 18, 2020

Social media users were not happy at all and they made their feelings known.

It’s not cool when ‘our’ side appoint advisors and former power brokers either. It’s undemocratic stinks of corruption.



Abolish the unelected House of Lords. https://t.co/NnCV0aZ4Tm — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) January 18, 2020

Karie Murphy and Bercow?!?! Seriously? Disgusting https://t.co/oW7vbpHqZ9 — Harry Dibbs (@HarryDibbs_) January 18, 2020

Embarrassing for all involved. The Lords needs to be scrapped, not added to. https://t.co/pG3Hbnf3Ve — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) January 18, 2020

It wasn’t a good look when May gave peerages to her advisors. It’s not a good look for Corbyn to do it too... https://t.co/vtjVS1CUwg — Michael Walker 🌹 (@michaeljswalker) January 18, 2020

Jeremy Corbyn to step down

On April 4 Britains's opposition Labour Party will announce its new leader. The timetable was decided on January 13. The person chosen will replace Jeremy Corbyn, who led the party to a resounding defeat to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party on Dec. 12.

Labour had its worst showing since 1935, prompting Corbyn’s decision to step down after two consecutive election losses. The party says its new leader will be chosen by a postal ballot to run from February 21 until April 2. Under party rules, there are several preliminary stages to the contest before it goes to a postal vote of party members.

