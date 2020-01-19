The Debate
Jeremy Corbyn Criticised For Nominating John Bercow For Peerages

UK News

People are angry at Jeremy Corbyn for nominating former House of Commons speaker John Bercow and other senior Labour leaders like Tom Wtcson for peerages.

Jeremy Corbyn

The internet and even Corbyn supporters are angry at Jeremy Corbyn for nominating former House of Commons speaker John Bercow and other senior Labour leaders for peerages. Other nominations that feature on Corbyn’s dissolution honours list are former deputy leader Tom Watson and Karie Murphy, the director of his Leader’s office.

The reason that people are angry at Corbyn is because in the past Corbyn has been reportedly highly critical of David Cameron and Theresa May for nominating his allies for peerage when now he is doing the exact same thing.

Social media users were not happy at all and they made their feelings known.

Jeremy Corbyn to step down

On April 4 Britains's opposition Labour Party will announce its new leader. The timetable was decided on January 13. The person chosen will replace Jeremy Corbyn, who led the party to a resounding defeat to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party on Dec. 12.

Labour had its worst showing since 1935, prompting Corbyn’s decision to step down after two consecutive election losses. The party says its new leader will be chosen by a postal ballot to run from February 21 until April 2. Under party rules, there are several preliminary stages to the contest before it goes to a postal vote of party members.

(With inputs from AP)

