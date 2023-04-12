When it comes to securing a grand title in the British monarchy, no age is too young. At the young age of seven, the middle child of Prince William and Kate Middleton is set to have a title other than just "princess", thanks to her grandfather. As Buckingham Palace prepares for King Charles III's coronation in May, Princess Charlotte is ready to be given a new royal title, according to an upcoming book by royal author Robert Jobson.

'Our King: Charles III', which is ready to hit bookstores this week, revealed that Princess Charlotte will take on the Duchess of Edinburgh title after the death of Edward, the new Duke of Edinburgh. The decision was made by King Charles himself, who wanted to make sure that the seven-year-old does not feel stripped of her royal privilege when her older sibling George eventually takes the throne.

"Sensitive to the fact that nine-year-old Prince George's future is already mapped out, Charles has been careful to reserve one of the grandest titles for Princess Charlotte – currently called Lottie by her mother and Mignonette (French for cute little thing) by her father," Jobson wrote, according to British outlet GB News.

"Although the King has made his brother Edward the new Duke of Edinburgh, the title is only for life. After Edward dies, Charles has made it clear Charlotte (now aged seven) should become Duchess of Edinburgh," he added.

But what about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles?

With Prince George and Princess Charlotte's future seeming to be mapped out by their grandfather, the book does not hint at the title that Prince Louis, the youngest sibling, would claim one day. The book also touches upon the titles held by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussexes who remain estranged from the royal family.

Their titles "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" has been "discussed at the highest level," as per the book. "The idea of stripping Harry of his Duke of Sussex title has been discussed at the highest level. The King is said not to be in favour, but other senior Royals are less indulgent," the book reveals.