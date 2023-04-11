Prince Harry 'swore' At King Charles After Being Denied Money, New Book Claims

A bitter phone conversation held between King Charles and his son Prince Harry has made its way into an explosive new book that unravels the seemingly deteriorating relationship between the father-son duo. A new book penned by royal author Robert Jobson claims that the British monarch ignored his son's calls after he hurled abuses at him during a heated conversation about money.

According to Jobson's 'Our King: Charles III' book, the 74-year-old grew tired of Prince Harry's desperate demands for money, so much to the point that he told his late mother Queen Elizabeth that he is not a "bank". The book reveals that despite the falling out with the royal family, the red-headed prince remained close to the deceased queen and used to call her regularly from the United States.

But it "troubled the Queen when he kept trying to air his grievances". This made Queen Elizabeth urge his grandson to call his father. "Her Majesty found Prince Harry's calls quite difficult and wearisome. She didn't want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father," a source told Jobson.

New book unveils shocking details about UK's royal family

But the series of calls ended shortly after it began once the Duke of Sussex lost his temper. "Prince Charles simply stopped taking Harry's calls after his son swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds. When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn't given in, he told her that he wasn't a bank," reads an excerpt from the book.

Furthermore, Jobson's book claims that there has been intense discussions over the royal titles of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as the rift between the pair and the royals widens. "At that point, the King would have two options: put up with the spreading stain on his reign, or take action to limit its scope. In short, Harry and Meghan could yet find themselves demoted to Mr and Mrs Mountbatten-Windsor of Montecito, California," the royal author wrote.