Meghan, Prince Harry 'should Return' $6.5 Million To Taxpayers, Demand Activists

The campaigners who are pushing for the abolition of monarchy in Britain and call for an elected head of state demand $6.5 million from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As the royal couple made the announcement of 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the family earlier this month, activists believe that they should first return the money of the taxpayers who paid for their wedding at Windsor Castle and Frogmore Cottage, their residence on the Windsor estate.

While the couple looks for a 'peaceful' life and a 'progressive new role' eighteen months after their marriage, Graham Smith, the CEO of the group Republic told an international news agency that citizens 'should get their millions back'. He further also wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to decide if they want to be part of the public or live as private citizens because 'they can't have it both ways'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed an agreement with Queen Elizabeth II which stated that the couple 'will no longer receive public funds for royal duties', however, Smith believed that they will be 'cashing in on the official titles'. The Queen had also said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will 'not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the royal family'.

Prince Harry Expresses 'great Sadness'

The Duke of Sussex recently expressed 'great sadness' over him and his wife Meghan giving up their royal titles as part of a separation agreement with Queen Elizabeth and senior members of the royal family. While addressing supporters of his Africa-based charity in London on January 19, he said that 'it brings him great sadness' but he saw no other way out other than to give up his royal role.

Prince Harry said that it was in search of a 'more peaceful' life with wife Meghan and son Archie. In his speech, he further also said that he hoped to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and military associations without public funding, however, that wasn't possible.

