'No Place For Racism In Our Society': UK's Children Minister Reacts To Meghan's Interview

UK’s children's minister Vicky Ford on Monday said in a televised address that "there's no room for racism in our society" in response to racial discrimination allegations made by The Duchess of Sussex against Britain’s royals. Speaking to British radio broadcaster, Leading Britain’s Conversation LBC, the British children’s minister said that her “heart goes out to every family” who has had this sort of concerning views, not mentioning the Royal Family in specific. Further, the UK politician admitted that she had not watched the tell-tale exclusive interview of Meghan and Harry with Opera Winfrey, aired on CBS earlier on Sunday but she was “aware” about the controversy surrounding Harry’s wife.

Earlier, in the exclusive talk with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed some rare details about her experience in Windsor Castle. In a shocking revelation, The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah how her son Archie was subjected to racial profiling as his skin colour had been a matter of concern in the Royal institution. The Royal Family was worried "how dark" Archie's skin colour would be, Meghan said in the explosive interview. Making another bombshell confession, the former American actor married to Prince Harry said that she had struggled with suicidal thoughts when she was working royal as she was subjected to emotional torture by the members of what she allegedly calls ‘The Firm’. There was a widening gap between the California-based couple and the Royal Family due to racist views circulating about her, Meghan revealed.

Deprived of 'royal protection'

From her long sequence of other allegations, The Duchess of Sussex alleged that she and her husband were deprived of royal protection, and the royal family promptly decided to strip her son Archie off the ‘prince’ title. To this Oprah responded by saying, "how do they explain to you that your son, the great-grandson of the queen, wasn't going to be a prince?” Harry, meanwhile, revealed that his relationship with his father had severed greatly and he felt “let down” by the Prince of Wales, who would ignore his phone calls. While Meghan claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton terrorized her to the point of tears during the wedding planning over bridesmaid outfit that her daughter Princess Charlotte would wear.

