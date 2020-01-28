Princess Eugenie And Beatrice Could Take Over Prince Harry And Meghan's Royal Roles

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer a part of the Royal household, reports suggest that the duties might be taken up by Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. According to Royal biographer, Robert Lacey, both Beatrice and Eugenie could be asked to take over positions previously held by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Lacey further added that the two princesses are the most probable choice as their father Prince Andrew was removed from Royal duties following his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Not considered to be senior working Royals

In the present scenario, both Beatrice and Eugenie are not considered to be senior working Royals because they still don't fulfil official duties on behalf of the Queen. The Princess' are ninth and tenth in line to claim the throne. Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are working and do not receive financial support from the Sovereign Grant(a government-supported fund that supports Queen Elizabeth II's official duties).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on January 8 said that they will be stepping back as 'senior members' of the Royal family. In addition to this, the couple also said that their goal will be to become financially independent in the near future.

Not the first time royal members have relinquished their titles

However, it’s not the first time that members of royal families have relinquished their titles to live a relatively common life. Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Phillip was born a Royal to Greece and Denmark but had to relinquish the title to marry the Queen and accepted English title. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s daughter, Princess Anne, married a commoner Mark Phillips who turned down the offer of Earldom to Phillips.

King Edward VIII abdicated this throne to marry Wallis Simpson, an American socialite and divorcee, in 1937 which threatened a constitutional crisis in the United Kingdom. The couple lived together until Edward’s death in 1972 and Wallis died in 1986 at the age of 89.

