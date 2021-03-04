'Sea Beast': Mysterious Creature Washes Up On Beach In Wales

United Kingdom’s Marine Environmental Monitoring took to its official Facebook handle and shared images of a mysterious creature with no face. Being termed as the ‘Sea beast’, the images show the remains of the gigantic creature with bone-like structures that are visible through the carcass. Initially, the authorities thought that this is a whale, however, on reaching the site it became clear that it was some ‘form of large fish’.

‘On arriving it became clear that it was not a whale and instead some form of large fish (Around 7m in length). Also, the thing that we thought was a large roll of something turned out to be just one of its vertebrate. All evidence currently points to it being a basking shark. We have taken several photos of key parts and taken some samples so that we can try and confirm that it is a basking shark’, read the caption of the images. The caption also talks about how the basking sharks are in the water around the British coastline. It is the second largest shark. The caption read, ‘The Basking shark is the second largest shark with the adults grow to around 8m in length, which is possible around how long this one was when it died. The Whale shark is the only one that grows larger’. Let’s have a look at the images.

Uploaded on Facebook, the image gathered various reactions by the netizens. 'Shame it died', wrote a Facebook user. To this, the department replied, 'Yes. and due to how badly decomposed it is, it is very unlikely we will ever find out why'. 'That would be the second basking shark from Wales I've seen in a few months', wrote another Facebook user.

