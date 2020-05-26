UK: Health Worker In Tears After A Woman Accuses Her Of 'spreading Germs'

In heart-wrenching footage, a healthcare worker burst into tears after an aggressive lady at the shopping store accused her of “spreading germs” as she wore her uniform to grab emergency supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak. Kimberley Simpson, a resident of Burton-upon-Trent in Staffordshire, UK, shared a video on her Facebook account saying that another customer followed her for ten minutes through the B&M store objecting to her entry and accusing her publicly.

The footage, that has now amassed over 81k likes and overwhelming response, shows the shopper yell at Simpson that the medics spread the sickness by entering the store in their work clothes, also threatening her to notify the store manager of the same. The young carer could be heard sobbing in the video as she says she got shouted at by the woman in-store who said she was “not allowed to purchase non-essential objects.” Kimberley could be heard saying from behind the digital camera responding to the lady, "You are having a go at me for getting stuff. You simply mentioned that I’m shopping for stuff that’s non-important.”

Lady not wearing her mask

Further, as the lady takes a jibe at the healthcare professional, Kimberly responds, “You are completely ridiculous, you shouldn’t have come as much as me aggressively like that saying I am spreading germs after I’m not spreading germs.” However, the opposite lady then interjects saying, “I am not having a go. You are still spreading germs." She then claims she wasn’t referring to the coronavirus pandemic, however germs in general. The incident moved Kimberly to tears, she, however, got immense support from the users who accused the woman of not wearing her mask and being publicly offensive.

