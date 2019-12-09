UK: Labour Party Promises To Start Nationalising Water, Energy 100 Days After Winning

Boris Johnson's Conservative Party's main opposition, the Labour Party has promised the nationalisation of public services if it comes to power. To ramp up the fight against Conservatives, in the snap general elections, the Labour Praty leader, Jeremy Corbyn is running advertising the manifesto which promises to bring, rail, water, mail, and energy into the public ownership. According to Labour, by doing this, they will be putting the planet and people before the profit by the nation's energy and water systems. According to the manifesto published on their official website, public ownership will ensure democratic control over nationally strategic infrastructure and also provide 'collective stewardship' for the natural resources.

Manifesto also said, “In public hands, energy and water will be treated as rights rather than commodities, with any surplus reinvested or used to reduce bills. Communities themselves will decide, because utilities won’t be run from Whitehall but by service-users and workers.”

Furthermore, the Labour party ensures that whenever 'people's money' will be invested in any energy generation project, it will be the public sector which will take a stake and return profits to the British people. As the general elections enter the final 72 hours, John McDonnell, a Labour MP announced that within 100 days of coming in power, the Labour government will start the process of nationalising the public services.

Investing in our public services is not "free stuff". It ensures that we have the best healthcare, the best education and the most skilled workforce.



And how will we pay for it? By ending the actual giveaways Tories have been handing their billionaire friends. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 8, 2019

UK General Elections: Opinion polls

Johnson is already seen leading in the opinion polls. However, some of the surveys also reveal that Johnson's win the elections which were called to end the parliamentary deadlock could be too close to call. Reportedly four opinion polls were published on December 7, just five days before the 'big day' reveal that Johson's Conservative Party overtakes the biggest opposition which is Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party between eight and 15 points.

However, at the lowest end of the range disclosed in opinion polls, Johnson can not apparently count on winning the parliamentary majority to fulfil his referendum on Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc by January 31. Sanvanta ComRes, a UK polling firm reportedly said that Conservative Party's lead had shrunk down to eight from ten which was earlier this week on December 4. According to the head of politics, Chris Hopkins, the final days of the party campaigns could be 'crucial' and 'the margins are incredibly tight'. With just a drop or rise of few points, Hopkins reportedly also said that Johnson's lead over the Labour Praty leader, Jeremy Corbyn could change and make a difference between a deadlock in the parliament versus a sizeable Conservative majority.

