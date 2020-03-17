The Debate
The Debate
UK: Health Experts Criticise NHS Advice To Take Ibuprofen For Coronavirus

UK News

Experts have reportedly criticised NHS advice to use ibuprofen for COVID-19 and added that they have reasonable evidence that it could aggravate the situation.

UK

Health experts have reportedly criticised NHS advice to consume ibuprofen for COVID-19 and added that they have reasonable evidence that it could aggravate the condition. As per the reports, the comments came after French authorities warned against the wide consumption of over the counter anti-inflammatory drugs. Olivier Véran, the Health Minister of France tweeted on March 14 that taking of anti-inflammatories could aggravate the situation. 

No scientific evidence: PHE

As per the international media reports, NHS guidance directs that people managing COVID-19 symptoms at home should take paracetamol or ibuprofen. Prof Ian Jones, a virologist at the University of Reading reportedly said that there is strong evidence for ibuprofen aggravating the situation.

Public Health England reportedly said there was currently insufficient information on the use of ibuprofen. It further added that currently there is no published scientific evidence that ibuprofen increases the risk of catching COVID-19 or makes the illness worse. 

(Pic Credit: Pixabay)

