UK: Health Experts Criticise NHS Advice To Take Ibuprofen For Coronavirus

Health experts have reportedly criticised NHS advice to consume ibuprofen for COVID-19 and added that they have reasonable evidence that it could aggravate the condition. As per the reports, the comments came after French authorities warned against the wide consumption of over the counter anti-inflammatory drugs. Olivier Véran, the Health Minister of France tweeted on March 14 that taking of anti-inflammatories could aggravate the situation.

BoJo states that people managing Covid-19 symptoms should take paracetamol or ibuprofen. Prof Ian Jones, a virologist, University of Reading. “There’s good scientific evidence for ibuprofen aggravating the condition or even prolonging it. The French Docs also oppose Ibuprofen! — Mark_McLean (@nalra1234) March 16, 2020

Deeply concerned about this bold statement by the French MoH with no reference to the claim, which is causing public concern. There’s no scientific evidence I am aware of that ibuprofen cause worst outcomes in #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/gpCGpF4N0D — dr muge cevik (@mugecevik) March 14, 2020

There's a lot of misinformation doing the rounds about #coronavirus, so it's important you get your information from a trusted source.

No scientific evidence: PHE

As per the international media reports, NHS guidance directs that people managing COVID-19 symptoms at home should take paracetamol or ibuprofen. Prof Ian Jones, a virologist at the University of Reading reportedly said that there is strong evidence for ibuprofen aggravating the situation.

Public Health England reportedly said there was currently insufficient information on the use of ibuprofen. It further added that currently there is no published scientific evidence that ibuprofen increases the risk of catching COVID-19 or makes the illness worse.

If you have a new, continuous cough and/or a high temperature, you should:

▶️ stay at home

▶️ not leave your house for 7 days from when your symptoms started

Read our self-isolation guidance here:

