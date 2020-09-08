UK: Mysterious Sea Creatures Washed Up On Beach, It's Edible And Worth Thousands

A mysterious sea creature washed up on a beach near Caernarfon in North Wales, UK, worth a fortune, stunned a couple on a vacation. In a post on Facebook, a resident of New Brighton, Martyn Green, shared the images of the bizarre tentacles covered sea creatures as never seen before. The family, who had initially assumed the animal to be a log of driftwood, went in for closer inspection and found that the creature was a rare specimen, one of the most expensive in the world.

“Know how you all love things weird and wonderful. This gooseneck barnacle-covered log washed up on a Welsh beach yesterday. So rare. Mesmerizing to watch,” Martin wrote in a Facebook post. He shared short footage and a collection of images that portrayed the “alien” creature with thousands of stems ending in goose eggs. However, Martin mentioned that the crustacean was perhaps edible, and in Portugal and Spain, is known by the term Percebes. Further, he told a local media, Liverpool Echo that he searched about the species on Google and found it to be about £25 each, and on the log, there were about 2,000 of them.

As expensive as £322 per kilo

He further informed that his wife Gemma was the one to discover it. He added, it was quite an attraction for the locals. Martyn said that he hadn’t guessed that the creature was so extremely valuable. The prices for the barnacles can go as high as €360 (£322) per kilo, Martin informed the local media. The man, who owns a marketing agency in the UK said that he hadn’t disclosed the location to people on the post in the fear that it might endanger the creature if people flocked it. He said he wanted to exercise “caution” and had heard in the past that the fishermen often risked life to harvest these rare creatures. Users were mesmerized by the post as they pointed out that it wasn’t every day that they heard of such creatures.

