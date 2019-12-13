'We Did It', Roars Johnson After Securing Thumping Majority In UK Election

Boris Johnson, who has just been re-elected as the Prime Minister of Britain with a historic Conservative majority since the 1990s on December 12 has credited his 'win' to the British People. During his victory speech, Johnson addressed the enthusiastic audience roaring phrases like, 'we did it', 'we pulled it off', 'broke the deadlock'. The re-elected UK PM expressed his joy over the 'glorious pre-breakfast moment' of Conservatives acquiring 364 seats in the British Parliament leaving 'no if's, no but's, no maybe's' that the new government will 'finally' get Brexit done by January 31, 2020'.

Johnson said, “Getting Brexit done is now the irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people. With these elections, we put an end to miserable threats of the second referendum.”

These general elections which were called by Johnson initially to break the parliamentary deadlock on Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc have resulted in a Brexit-dominated outcome. During the intensive campaigning, several other issues that the country had been facing came up, like the state-run National Health Service, immigration, and climate emergency. All of which was also acknowledged by Johnson during his speech on December 13 and 'promised' to deliver it.

Read - UK General Election: Donald Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson On 'big Win'

Message to Bray

While claiming a clear victory, Johnson also sent an indirect yet 'respectful' message to 'Stop Brexit' campaigner, Steve Bray. Bray had protested outside the British parliament after the Liberal Democrats acquired nearly 11 seats. Johnson taunted him and said it is time to 'put a sock'

in the megaphone.

Johnson said "I say respectfully to our stentorian friend in the blue 12 star hat. That’s it. Time to put a sock in the megaphone and give everybody some peace."

Read - UK General Election: PM Modi Congratulates Boris Johnson For His Return

After lauding all his Party colleagues, Johnson said that 'new dawn rises on the new day and a new government' which will work for the people. The re-elected UK PM thanked all the British people who came out to vote for the snap general elections which and chose the Conservatives. Johnson said that there might be some people who had just 'lend' their vote to the party and 'not think of them as the 'real Torries'. He also said that there are some people who might return to Labour in the next elections, but he will 'earn their support' in the future by working night and day.

The re-elected UK PM said, “Your hand may have quivered over the ballot paper as before you put the cross in the Conservative box. And you may intend to return to Labour next time on, and if that is the case, I am humble that you have put your trust in me, and you put your trust in us. I and we will never take your support for granted. I will work night and day flat out to prove you right in voting for me this time and earn your support in the future”.

Johnson concluded his 7 am speech (London time) saying, “Let's get Brexit done, but first, let's get Breakfast done”.

Read - Boris Johnson's Dog, Thousand Other Pets Line Up Outside Polling Booths In UK

Read - UK General Election: Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson On 'big Win'