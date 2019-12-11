The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

New Jersey: Active Shooter Situation Underway, At Least One Cop Shot

US News

A New Jersey police officer has been shot in the head amid an ongoing active shooter situation at a bodega in Jersey City on Tuesday

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
New Jersey

A New Jersey police officer has been shot in the head amidst an ongoing active shooter situation at a bodega in Jersey City on Tuesday. The officer was responding to a call of two suspects near a bodega at Wilkinson Avenue and Martin Luther King in Jersey City, police said. When the officer arrived at the Bay View Cemetery, the suspects opened fire with long guns, on both police and pedestrians, police said. One law enforcement source described the attack as an "ambush," and said at least one individual was holed up in a bodega with a long gun, police told to local news network.

READ | Democrats Unveil Two Impeachment Charges Against Donald Trump

Local media reported that SWAT teams with Jersey City and the State Police have responded to the standoff. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) and FBI agents in Newark also confirmed they are responding to the scene to assist as needed. Schools in the Greenville area, the southern portion of Jersey City, have been locked down.

READ | US Mom Shares Embarrassing Moment In Facebook Post, Video Goes Viral

The Superintendent of Jersey City Schools Frank Walker told a local news channel that he was informed there was gunfire near one of the schools in his PS 29 district shortly after 12:30 p.m. He says gunfire was apparently heard on the streets and all of the schools in the immediate vicinity – about 12 – were shut down. Members of the Board of Education also called to report shots fired, Walker said. All students are safe, he added, and parents are being informed of the developing situation.

READ | US Man Registers A Swarm Of Bees As Emotional Support Animals

READ | US: Sikh Uber Driver Racially Abused, Strangled By Passenger

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG