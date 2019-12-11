New Jersey: Active Shooter Situation Underway, At Least One Cop Shot

A New Jersey police officer has been shot in the head amidst an ongoing active shooter situation at a bodega in Jersey City on Tuesday. The officer was responding to a call of two suspects near a bodega at Wilkinson Avenue and Martin Luther King in Jersey City, police said. When the officer arrived at the Bay View Cemetery, the suspects opened fire with long guns, on both police and pedestrians, police said. One law enforcement source described the attack as an "ambush," and said at least one individual was holed up in a bodega with a long gun, police told to local news network.

JUST IN: Massive police response right now in New Jersey after active shooter was called in possible hostage situation. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/QXKRoUs0v3 — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) December 10, 2019

Another video shows exchange of firing between suspects & police in #NewJersey pic.twitter.com/9yiYDTrKcp — himat (@himat35261317) December 10, 2019

Local media reported that SWAT teams with Jersey City and the State Police have responded to the standoff. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) and FBI agents in Newark also confirmed they are responding to the scene to assist as needed. Schools in the Greenville area, the southern portion of Jersey City, have been locked down.

Breaking: @ATF_Newark Agents responding to reports of an active shooter in Jersey City, NJ. pic.twitter.com/lC48sne5ov — ATF Newark (@ATF_Newark) December 10, 2019

All students and staff are safe however a number of schools are currently on locked down due to pollution activity. — JCPS District (@jcps_district) December 10, 2019

Sorry for auto correct. All students and staff are safe however ALL school are currently on lockdown due to police activity — JCPS District (@jcps_district) December 10, 2019

The Superintendent of Jersey City Schools Frank Walker told a local news channel that he was informed there was gunfire near one of the schools in his PS 29 district shortly after 12:30 p.m. He says gunfire was apparently heard on the streets and all of the schools in the immediate vicinity – about 12 – were shut down. Members of the Board of Education also called to report shots fired, Walker said. All students are safe, he added, and parents are being informed of the developing situation.

We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts. — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) December 10, 2019

