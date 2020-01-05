Attack May Come With Little Or No Warning: US Homeland Security Cautions Citizens

US Homeland Security updated its terror advisory saying an attack may come with little or no warning after the situation between Iran and the United States escalated quickly. The department said that Iran and its partners have demonstrated the intent and capability to conduct operations in the United States. However, it maintained that it does not have information indicating a specific, credible threat to the Homeland.

On January 3, the United States announced that it killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in a drone strike at Baghdad’s international airport. Soleimani was extremely powerful in Iran and oversaw hybrid and unconventional warfares in the Middle East to spread Tehran’s influence. After Soleimani’s death, US President Donald Trump said that the United States terminated him because he was plotting “imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel”.

Chad Wolf, the Acting Secretary of US Homeland Security, pointed at the threats publicly stated by Iranian leadership and affiliated extremist organisations. Wolf said that Iran prefers terrorist activities to retaliate and it has targeted United States interests through its partners like Hezbollah. Wolf also feared that “homegrown violent extremists” could launch individual attacks amid heightened tensions.

Though the department, in its bulletin, assured that it is working closely with the federal, state, local, and private sector partners to detect and defend against threats to the Homeland, it emphasised that Iran is capable of carrying out attacks with “temporary disruptive effects” against critical infrastructure in the US.

Fears of further escalation

Meanwhile, Trump has threatened Iran with "brand new beautiful equipment" if it attacks any American or American Base. But the Democrats are working to stop escalation and block funding for any military budget aimed at starting a war against Iran without Congressional approval. Bernie Sanders and Ro Khanna introduced such legislation saying Congressional inaction in the face of the threat of a catastrophic and “unconstitutional” Middle East conflict is unacceptable.

