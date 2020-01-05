Iran-US Faceoff: Amid Trump's Threats, Iranian Minister Says 'we Know How To Respond'

Amid US President Donald Trump's fresh threat to Iran on Sunday morning, Iran's minister Mohsin Jawadi, has said that Iran does not want enmity with anyone, but has blamed US for provocation. Speaking to news agency ANI, Jawadi condemned the US airstrike in which Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani was killed. When asked about Trump's threat, he said that his country has been facing these threats since years now.

Mohsin Jawadi, Iran Minister said: "We condemn it. Any such incident anywhere across the globe must be condemned. We have been getting threats from the US for years, we are facing it. We don't have enmity with anyone, but if someone acts against us, we know how to respond."

His comments come at the backdrop of Trump advising Iran from attacking the United States to avenge IRGC Commander Qasem Soleimani's death and warned them of a harder retaliation than ever before. Earlier on Saturday night (as per Indian time), a red flag was unfurled above the minarets of the Jamkaran Mosque in the Shiite holy city of Qom. As per reports, red flags in Shiite tradition symbolize both blood spilt unjustly and serve as a call to avenge a person who is slain.

Iran vows revenge

Earlier on Saturday morning, in response to the killing of its top Army General, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a tweet said that 'Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime'. Moreover, he added that “there is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America”. Soleimani's IRGC, which was designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US - last year.

The death of General Soleimani and Iraq's pro-Hezbollah Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis marks a significant watershed in the Middle Eastern policy and the Iran-US relations. In the past decade, under the leadership of Soleimani, Iran conducted proxy wars across the Middle East region in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and parts of Lebanon controlled by Hezbollah. He was instrumental in shaping Iran's influence in the region, which was threatened by arch-foes --the West, Saudi Arabia, and Israeli.

India issues statement

Meanwhile, amid escalation, India in a statement called for calm and restraint over the prevailing situation. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledging the death of the senior Iranian official, asserted that peace, stability, and security of the region are of utmost significance to New Delhi. It added that it is vital that the situation does not escalate further.

