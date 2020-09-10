Barack Obama Pulls No Punches As Forest Fires Turn California's Skies Red; Makes Poll Link

Former US President Barack Obama on September 9 addressed the continuing wildfires burning across the West Coast. The US wildfire in Oregon and northern California have consumed thousands of lives and destroyed a million acres of land. Barack Obama took to Twitter to write about the impact of climate change with some images and also encouraged people to vote wisely as protecting the planet entirely depends upon their vote.

The fires across the West Coast are just the latest examples of the very real ways our changing climate is changing our communities. Protecting our planet is on the ballot. Vote like your life depends on it—because it does. pic.twitter.com/gKGegXWxQu — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 10, 2020

Barack Obama asks people to 'vote wisely'

As the US wildfire remains unstoppable, the former President on Wednesday requested the US citizens to vote wisely for the 2020 US Presidential elections which are scheduled for November 3. Barack Obama said that people's vote can help to protect the Earth and also control the alterations which changing climate is causing in the communities.

The West Coast fires have greatly impacted the air quality in the United States. Large amounts of carbon dioxide, brown carbon, black carbon and other harmful substances have been released in the atmosphere which is adversely affecting the US population. US President Donald Trump on August 18 had declared a statewide emergency due to the unstoppable forest fires.

2020: Season of wildfires in the US

The frequency of extreme wildfires has doubled itself in the US in the last four decades. Approximately over 14,000 firefighters are battling the US wildfires fires in Oregon and California. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the recent wildfire has spread over the area of more than 2 million acres (930,800 hectares) this year, setting a record for a single fire session. Oregon is one of those parts in the US which don't usually catch fire, but it is also under flames since August. To top it all off, two major tropical storms have been formed in the Atlantic Ocean along with pandemic Coronavirus outbreak. Scientists and experts say that the extreme US wildfires have a strong connection with climate change.

A state of emergency has been declared by the California Governor Gavin Newsom in multiples countries amid wildfires. In Washington, more acres burned in a single day than firefighters usually see all year. West Coast Fires have forced people to flee homes in Oregon and Idaho. A blast of polar air helped slow wildfires in Colorado and Montana. Since the middle of August, fires in California have killed eight people, destroyed more than 3,600 structures, burned old-growth redwoods, charred chaparral and forced evacuations in communities near the coast, in wine country and along with the Sierra Nevada.

