Boston Dynamics' Humanoid Flaunts Gymnastic Skills, Netizens Ask 'struggle With Pushups?'

In what can be called a state-of-the-art video, Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot was seen flaunting its gymnastic skills as it aced the running and bodyweight exercise challenge. In the short footage, shared by AI and machine learning researcher Lex Fridman, the robotics design company's human-like machine displayed versatility bound on a platform, doing push-ups, squats, and running, imitating the natural human body movements in the supervision of a scientist. Viewed over 48k times, the clip reminded the internet of “Terminator Descendents” chasing humans down in some “post-apocalyptic” world.

Named as ‘Atlas’, the world’s most dynamic humanoid robot has been designed to push the limits of whole-body mobility according to the designers at Boston Dynamics. With advanced control-systems world’s most compact mobile hydraulics, the aim of the machine is to deliver “impressive” feats of human human-level behaviour. In the video, one can see the “outstanding” performance of the AI machine that’s “human agile” to avoid obstacles, assess the terrain, help with navigation, and manipulate objects. The tech-man stands about 5′ 9″ tall weigh approximately 80 kg, and has 28 hydraulic joints, according to the company's specifications of the machine.

Early version of Boston Dynamics humanoid robot. Also me doing the running & bodyweight exercise challenge. pic.twitter.com/o0tgj7oTVO — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) August 10, 2020

Users instantly noticed an improvement in the robot’s locomotive motions, as one pointed out that Atlas now was a proud machine man with “torso locomotion higher instead of being close to the hips if one compared with early variations.” He added, most robots had a “stiff spine locomotion” strut. Several others lauded the robots’ workout regime as hatching those "amazing results". In fact, jealous of Atlas’ newly acquired body transformation, a user posted their “COVID 19 Version of kitchen robot” securing the dishes in the kitchen cabinet. Another, posting a dance performance of a robot wrote, “I always assumed it would be like this."

“Note the power chord attached. An umbilical limitation. For all of the terminator fantasists out there, save the swoon until we can make a robot that can metabolize the environment around them for power,” informed an observant user. “Walks exactly like Travolta in the opening credits to Saturday Night Fever,” joked another, drawing comparison with a Hollywood actor. Not seemed very impressed with the idea of a human-like robot, a user wrote, “release this into the wild... The Perfect Grand Finale for 2020.”

