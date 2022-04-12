Brooklyn Shooting LIVE Updates: Suspect A 'male In Orange Vest In Possession Of A Firearm'

After injuring nearly 16 people on the subway train and leaving several others bleeding on a Brooklyn platform, the suspect that blended with the crowd reportedly fled the scene. New York Police Department’s bomb squad is on the scene investigating, and the police are checking the MTA surveillance cameras to identify the suspect "who is still on the loose."

The injured commuters have been rushed to NYU Langone of Brooklyn, Maimonides Hospital, Kings County Hospital and Methodist Hospital, police officials have informed.

Law enforcement has gathered at the scene of a shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Suspect opened gunfire and detonated a smoke grenade in a subway train at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park. Multiple people were shot and unexploded devices were found.

Images: The Associated Press