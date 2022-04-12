Brooklyn Shooting LIVE Updates: Suspect A 'male In Orange Vest In Possession Of A Firearm'

Quick links:
#NYSubwayAttack | The biggest problem America faces today is not being able to call out open gun culture. Common people are at risk of being shot at because of open proliferation of guns: @isaurabhshukla, Editor-in-Chief, NewsMobile https://t.co/afcfPSgj61 pic.twitter.com/LrotDzfzSN— Republic (@republic) April 12, 2022
A New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson has informed Republic Media Network that the suspect involved in the shooting Tuesday morning inside the Brooklyn subway train is a "male" who wore an orange construction vest and a gas mask. "We are looking for the suspect to apprehend him," the official stated, addign that the unidentified gunman had fled the scene by blending with the crowd during the commotion.
"The incident happened around 8.26 am in the morning [6 pm Indian time]. It was in Brooklyn, New York, at Subway Station. It looks like there are 12-13 people that are injured. Five people were shot and we are looking for a man wearing an orange vest, possibly armed with a firearm," the spokesperson told Republic Media Network.
After injuring nearly 16 people on the subway train and leaving several others bleeding on a Brooklyn platform, the suspect that blended with the crowd reportedly fled the scene. New York Police Department’s bomb squad is on the scene investigating, and the police are checking the MTA surveillance cameras to identify the suspect "who is still on the loose."
The injured commuters have been rushed to NYU Langone of Brooklyn, Maimonides Hospital, Kings County Hospital and Methodist Hospital, police officials have informed.
Law enforcement has gathered at the scene of a shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Suspect opened gunfire and detonated a smoke grenade in a subway train at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park. Multiple people were shot and unexploded devices were found.
NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell has said that the attack that the attacks on a rush-hour subway train in which at least 10 were shot is not being investigated as 'terrorism' at this time. But she added that she was “not ruling out anything.” The shooter has not been identified with name, and the motive remains unknown.
An unidentified gunman who was disguised as an MTA construction worker and wore a gas mask launched an assault on the Manhattan-bound N train at the 36th Street station, Sunset Park in New York's Brooklyn borough, United States. The incident occurred at 8:30 am, about 6:00 pm Tuesday in Indian time. Authorities that rushed to the scene found several undetonated devices and passengers rushing towards the platform from the smoke-filled train.
The suspect, who opened a barrage of firing, had set off a smoke grenade first and then launched an assault, the NYPD said in a news conference. Five people were immediately reported shot in the third car of the train.
Multiple people were reported injured at a shooting incident that occurred at about 8.30 am Eastern Daylight Time (ET) in Brooklyn, New York. Firefighters responded to a scene at a train subway station and found plumes of smoke emanating from the D, N, and R lines at the 36th Street subway station, located in the neighborhood of Sunset Park.
Very dramatic video from the incident as the subway arrived at 36th St Sunset Park in Brooklyn. #brooklyn #shooting #nyc pic.twitter.com/5cOdeYPIb1— Kristoffer Kumm (@Kristofferkumm) April 12, 2022