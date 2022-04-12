US: NYPD Says Brooklyn Shooter Identified As Male Wearing Construction Vest, Gas Mask

In a first response, a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told Republic Media Network that the shootout at Brooklyn subway station took place at 8.26 am and five people were shot at. At least 12-13 people were injured in the incident but there were no details on what those injuries entailed.

The NYPD official said that the suspect, who fled the spot, was described as a male wearing an orange construction vest and a gas mask. "The incident happened around 8.26 am in the morning. It was in Brooklyn, New York, at Subway Station. It looks like there are 12-13 people that are injured. Five people were shot and we are looking for a man wearing an orange vest, possibly armed with a firearm," the spokesperson said.

"We are looking for the suspect to apprehend him," he added.

Multiple shots fired at Brooklyn subway station

On reports of undetonated devices at the site of incident, the NYPD official said, "Right now, we don't have any undetonated devices that have been found. But it is too early in the investigation to confirm that. The suspect used some type of gas device."

When asked whether it was a terror attack, the spokesperson said, "I can't comment on that because we don't know that."

Pictures and clips from the scene showed people tending to bodies of passengers lying on the floor of the station and the air filled with smoke. Fire and police officials were probing reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time.”

Multiple shots were fired at a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighbourhood, about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan. Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a statement said that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation. "White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed."