In Pictures: As California LNU Lightning Complex Wildfire Rages, Thousands Forced To Move

The wildfire caused by lightning strikes rages through Napa County causing immense loss of property.
A man tries to save his home in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Vacaville, California as a horse walks in the background
Man tries to save his burning home by spraying water while the firefighters in Vacaville work hard to contain the multiple fires caused by lightning strikes amid the heatwave in the area.
California wildfire burns around a board reminding people to wear masks and maintain social distancing during the global coronavirus pandemic.
A devastating scene of a burnt home and cars along the English Hills Road, Vacaville, California.
A couple who had to evacuate their home in Allandale and move to a shelter in Vacaville due to the LNU Lightning Complex fire.