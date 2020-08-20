Last Updated:

In Pictures: As California LNU Lightning Complex Wildfire Rages, Thousands Forced To Move

Thousands of people had to be evacuated in California after the lightning strikes sparked wildfires in the north, east and south sides of San Francisco.

AP Photo/Noah Berger

Fires dot the hillside at Napa County, California.

AP Photo/Noah Berger

The wildfire caused by lightning strikes rages through Napa County causing immense loss of property. 

AP Photo/Noah Berger

A man tries to save his home in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Vacaville, California as a horse walks in the background 

AP Photo/Noah Berger

Man tries to save his burning home by spraying water while the firefighters in Vacaville work hard to contain the multiple fires caused by lightning strikes amid the heatwave in the area.

AP Photo/Noah Berger

An emergency vehicle rushes past the burning trees amid the LNU Lightning Complex fires.

Twitter/@lukehklipp

California wildfire burns around a board reminding people to wear masks and maintain social distancing during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter/@MarleiMartinez

A devastating scene of a burnt home and cars along the English Hills Road, Vacaville, California.

Twitter/@ezraromero

A couple who had to evacuate their home in Allandale and move to a shelter in Vacaville due to the LNU Lightning Complex fire. 

Twitter/@MatthewKeysLive

The destruction caused by the raging fire on the English Hills Road in Vacaville, California that turned everything to ashes. 

