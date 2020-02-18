Donald Trump's Golf Trips Have Cost US Taxpayers Whopping $138 Million

US President Donald Trump often brags about not taking presidential salary ever since he has taken over the highest chair in the country. But a recent media report suggests that Trump has cost the US taxpayers a whopping $138 million on his golf trips. Donald Trump on Friday visited his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to play golf and as per reports, it was the 29th time he took a golf-related trip since he became the president of the United States. The report further suggests that Trump's golf trips have cost the taxpayers an amount equivalent to 334 years of the presidential salary.

Read: Donald Trump's Campaign Manager Posts Wrong Image Of Daytona 500

This incident has attracted a lot of criticism on social media as Trump had previously torn apart Barack Obama for playing golf during his time at the White House. Trump had once tweeted, "I play golf to relax. My company is in great shape. Barack Obama plays golf to escape work while America goes down the drain." According to reports, Trump during his presidential campaign in 2016 had said that he would never play golf again if he ever becomes the president of the United States. Trump had said that he would never see Turnberry again if he becomes the president, even though he loves playing golf, referencing to his golf resort in Scotland.

Read: Trump Takes Re-election Campaign To NASCAR's Most Prestigious Race

Trump vs Obama

The report further suggested that Donald Trump has spent two-and-a-half times more than Obama had done during his first term in the office. According to the report, Obama had played golf a total of 92 times during his eight years in the White House, while Donald Trump, if he plays golf every Saturday and Sunday, will have played 248 times by the time his first term ends in 2020. As per the report, Obama used to play golf at military bases within a short drive from the White House, while Trump insists on playing at courses owned by his luxury resorts in Florida and United Kingdom, which cost the taxpayers nearly four times as high as it was for the first black president of the United States.

Read: Shiv Sena Unhappy with Prep For 'Badshah' Trump's India Visit; Claims Colonial Comparison

Read: Gujarat CM Says State Ready To Give Trump A 'grand Welcome' In Ahmedabad