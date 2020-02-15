Florida Man Upset He Can't Bring Life-sized Donald Trump Cutout To Dialysis

Nelson Gibson,a dialysis patient at Fresenius Kidney Care in Port Saint Lucie, Florida has reportedly been upset after he wasn’t allowed to bring along the life-sized cardboard photo cut out of US President Donald Trump during his treatment.

According to reports, the cut out of President Donald Trump was refused by the hospital authorities because it was slightly taller than the patient nelson Gibson himself, and therefore, the man was told not to bring it to the place he was going to receive his kidney failure treatment.

Trump cut out too huge to accommodate

Gibson told the media that his doctor said that the cut out was too huge to accommodate, and it wasn’t the rally to bring it to the hospital in the first place. He further explained that the cut out was merely a picture of his icon. Gibson further elaborated that he had kept the image of Donald Trump on the side of his hospital bed for more than a year now.

Hospital rudely turned it away

Gibson’s son Eric reportedly said that he wanted to give his father something to distract him and make him feel home, therefore, he chose to get a life-sized cardboard photo cut out of US President Donald Trump. He added that his father brought the cut out in the hospital for the first time last week, and despite being a patient, the hospital rudely turned it away.

Gibson has reportedly been unhappy with the attitude of the hospital staff. He told the media that he felt like people were very ungrateful. The Gibson family claimed that they have been giving an in-home dialysis treatment a thought since President Trump signed an executive order for it last year, they added, however, it wasn’t that simple, suggest reports.

