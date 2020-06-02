WATCH: Hundreds Of US Protesters Flee As Huge Truck Comes Speeding At Them On Shut Freeway

Amid the violent protests over the death George Floyd, a semi-trailer tanker drove into the midst of hundreds of protesters who had gathered on a closed Minneapolis freeway to stage protest against the brutal death of George Floyd.

A video has surfaced in which the truck could be seen speeding on the freeway that was filled with protestors.

Governor Tim Walz opined that the driver was apparently confused and didn't intend to hurt anyone. As the situation unfolded, he said he was horrified to see the truck speeding in, as he thought it would kill a dozen if not hundreds. But he said preliminary information suggests the driver somehow got ahead of traffic officials as they were closing the freeway down in sections. He noted the driver braked as he rolled past protesters.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said that the traffic cameras show the driver was already on the freeway before it was closed.

Soon as the truck stopped, the protestors jumped on the vehicle dragging the driver out and assaulted him, until police arrived. The police has taken the driver into custody. The driver was then booked into Hennepin County jail on a probable assault charge.

READ | Donald Trump Vows To End Violent Protests, Declares Himself 'President Of Law & Order'

READ | Donald Trump Calls Ongoing Protests Against George Floyd's Death 'unacceptable'

George Floyd's death

The 46-year-old George Floyd suffered a cardiac arrest while being restrained by Minneapolis police, the post mortem report found. The report stated that Floyd died as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression". A video went viral in which a white police officer is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck despite Floyd's continuous plea stating that he could not breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and is scheduled to appear in court this week. Three other police officers have been fired.

For six consecutive days, there have been widespread protests around the United States. Tensions and violence continue to escalate in many areas including outside White House, with protesters demanding justice for Georgy Floyd and his family.

READ | George Floyd's Killing: Powerful Photos Speak A Thousand Words As Protests Rage Across US

READ | Dennis Rodman Pleads With George Floyd Protestors To Stop Looting Shops Like 'animals'