Golden Globe Awards 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen Takes A Dig At Trump And Giuliani

English comedian, actor, and producer Sacha Baron Cohen utilised his Golden Globes award’s acceptance speeches to take a dig on former US President Donald Trump, his adviser Rudy Giuliani and Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The 49-year-old actor picked up the best actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) award on Sunday at Golden Globe awards for his role in Borat Subsequent MovieFilm and took swipes at Trump by saying the former US President is “contesting the result”. Meanwhile, he added a jibe on HFWA which has been previously called out for not having a single black member in its 87 member voting team.

While accepting the first award said, "Donald Trump is contesting the result," joked the actor, who won for 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'. "He's claiming that a lot of dead people voted, which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA."

Cohen takes a dig at Rudy Giuliani

Further, the 49-year-old artist also won best film (musical or comedy) for 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'. In the second acceptance speech, Cohen thanked the “all-white" Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Rudy Giuliani, who makes an appearance in his movie’s controversial scene in which he appeared to put his hand down his trousers while in a hotel room with actor Maria Bakalova, who he believed to be a teenage journalist.

Cohen said, "I've got to say this movie couldn't have been possible without my co-star — a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius. I'm talking of course about Rudy Giuliani. Who could get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible.”

"Our movie was just the beginning for him really. Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like Four Seasons Landscaping, Hair Dye Another Day and the courtroom drama A Very Public Fart,” he added while also lauding his real co-star, crew and bodyguard for stellar performance, pulling off the shoot amid COVID-19 pandemic and for protecting him, respectively. The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place virtually with Hollywood stars dressing their finest garments in their respective living rooms. It was also one of the first major events of the awards season to go virtual.

