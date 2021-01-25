'Incarcerated Like An Animal': Ex- CIA Agent Accused Of Leaking Govt Secrets To Wikileaks

A former CIA agent, Joshua Schulte, who has been charged with leaking government secrets to WikiLeaks says that it is ‘cruel’ and ‘unusual’ that he is awaiting trial in solitary confinement housed in a vermin-infested cell of a jail. As per reports by AP, he also said that the inmates are being treated as “caged animals”. In the court papers, Schulte maintained he is held in conditions “below that of impoverished persons living in third world countries”.

“It is barbaric and inhumane to lock human beings into boxes for years and years — it is a punishment worse than death”, read the court filing. A message was sent to the Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Justice, seeking a comment. Schulte has been accused of espionage charges alleging that he stole a massive trove of the agency’s hacking tools. He further gave it to an organization that publishes news leaks.

Assange denied bail

In a separate development, Julian Assange has been denied bail just a couple of days after a British judge ruled that the Wikileaks founder should not be extradited to the United States to face charges including espionage. The decision came after the UK court announced its verdict after a three-week extradition hearing in London’s Central Criminal Court. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser has reportedly ordered Assange to remain in jail as the courts consider the appeal by US authorities against a decision not to extradite him.

Also recently, Julian Assange’s mother expressed her disappointment at Donald Trump for not pardoning her son. However, she said that she is not surprised. “I'm not shocked... Just disappointed that my private prediction was right Courage is not always contagious Many thanks to everyone who supported #PardonAssange”, wrote Christine Assange on her official Twitter handle.

(Image Credits: AP)