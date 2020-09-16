Joe Biden Holds Major Sway Over Indian-American Voters Ahead Of Polls: Survey

White House hopeful Joe Biden has got a major boost from Indian-American community with 66 per cent favouring Democratic presidential candidate, according to a survey released on September 15. Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Data released the voter survey results in collaboration with Indiaspora, a nonprofit organisation of Indian diaspora leaders.

The report said that 66 per cent Indian Americans are inclined to vote for Biden, as against only 28 per cent favouring Trump’s re-election. According to the 2020 Asian American voters survey, a majority of registered Asian Americans showed more enthusiasm about voting as compared to previous elections. The survey included Indian, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese, and Filipino voters.

The executive summary of the survey stated that political parties are yet to harness the power of the Asian American vote despite the fact that many remain persuadable. Survey results suggest that about half of all respondents were not contacted by either major party and party outreach will be critical for Asian American voters as a major chunk of voters do not subscribe with either party.

Citizenship, gun control hold sway

Survey results suggest that Asian Americans favour a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, stronger environmental protections, gun control, and affirmative action. Majorities of Asian American registered voters, with an exception of Vietnamese American voters, said that they will support Democratic over Republican candidates in House and Senate races. Among Vietnamese registered voters, support is higher for Trump (48%) than Biden (36%).

“These new data demonstrate that, despite considerable diversity by ethnicity, the Asian American community is largely united when it comes to support for the social safety net, environmental protection, and gun control,” Janelle Wong, senior researcher at AAPI Data, said in a statement.

The campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised $364.5 million in August, breaking the records of previous monthly campaign donations. It also exceeded any single month fundraising amount in previous presidential general elections despite largely online fundraisers due to coronavirus pandemic. Biden's decision to pick Kamala Harris as his running mate has also contributed to his popularity among Indian-American voters.

