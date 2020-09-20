Letter To Trump Containing 'poison' Intercepted In US; Thought To Be Sent From Canada

A package addressed to US President Donald Trump was commandeered by the law enforcement officials on suspicion that it contained a poisonous substance. All mails and packages addressed to the White House are sorted and screened at an offsite facility for safety reasons and this is when the suspicious package was caught. Law enforcement agencies told US media said that tests were conducted which confirmed that the suspicious package contained a poison called Ricin.

Poisonous package for US President Donald Trump?

After the package meant for Donald Trump containing Ricin was intercepted, investigators were instructed to probe the matter. According to reports, the FBI and US Secret Service are looking into the matter along with the US Postal Inspection Service. The investigative authorities are looking into the possibility that the package containing Ricin, addressed to Donald Trump, may have been sent from Canada, reported CNN. A US law enforcement official informed that similar packages were being investigated which were mailed to addresses in Texas and might be linked to the same sender from Canada. The reports add that Canadian law enforcement officials are working in collaboration with their US counterparts to find out more about the package.

Read | Donald Trump Wishes 'great Leader, Loyal Friend' PM Modi On His 70th Birthday

Read | Abraham Accord: Netanyahu Thanks Donald Trump For 'standing By Israel's Side'

While speaking to CNN, an FBI Field Office in Washington assured that there is no threat to public safety and said, "The FBI and our US Secret Service and US Postal Inspection Service partners are investigating a suspicious letter received at a US government mail facility."

Read | Donald Trump Says Daughter Ivanka, Son Trump Jr Think Highly Of India And PM Modi

Read | Trump Pushes US Senate To Pick New Supreme Court Justice 'without Delay'

What is Ricin?

A highly potent toxin is produced in castor oil plant seeds/castor beans and is known as ricin. It has been used by terrorists for their plots and attacks since a very long time as this poisonous substance is easily accessible. Ricin is highly toxic because it can affect the human body if it comes in contact with eyes or is absorbed via damaged skin and can also prove to be dangerous when inhaled, injected, or ingested. Ingestion of this poison can cause symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea as well as pain, inflammation and haemorrhage. It can also lead to internal bleeding in the stomach and intestines and cause organ failure of liver, spleen, kidneys as well as death due to circulatory system collapse.

Read | Donald Trump Says Joe Biden Supported China's Entry In 'most Disastrous Trade Deals'

Read | Donald Trump Signs SPD-5 Establishing US' First Cybersecurity Policy For Space Systems