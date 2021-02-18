Man arrested in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj

A man has been arrested in relation to the death of US rapper Nicki Minaj's father. Police in New York City said that man named Charles Polevich, 70, was detained as he turned himself in on February 18. Polevich was produced before the court and his next court appearance is scheduled for Friday this week.

Minaj's father Robert Maraj was died on February 12 at around 6 pm after being struck by a vehicle. The 64-year-old was walking on the road when a Volvo struck him and the driver allegedly fled the scene. Maraj passed away tragically hours after the hit-and-run incident. The alleged driver in question Charles Polevich, a Mineola resident surrendered himself to the authorities who later arrested and presented him at Nassau County Criminal Court for arraignment and his bail was set at $250,000 bond, $125,000, or $1.23 million partially secured bond.

Read: Nicki Minaj Reconciled With Her Father Despite Their Toxic Past Before His Death; Reports

Read: Nicki Minaj's Father Passes Away After Hit And Run Accident, Rapper Remains Silent

The Police Statment

According to an excerpt from the statement made by the Police Department of Nassau County on Feb 17, "The Homicide Squad reports the arrest of Charles Polevich". The accused is charged with leaving the scene of crime with a fatality and tampering with the evidence. The defendant was later arraigned in court and bail was set and his next due arraignment is on Friday this week. Charles travel is made restricted to the state of New York and he has to surrender his passport also.

Read:Remember When Drake Wrote Alicia Keys' 'Unthinkable' Lyrics For Nicki Minaj?

Read: Nicki Minaj Shares A Picture With Blac Chyna Post Her $450k Lawsuit Settlement; See

Nicki Minaj has yet to make an official statement on her father's tragic death, though in past she had spoken about her fraught relationship with her father. As per a report in The Sun, Robert Maraj was an alcoholic, a drug addict and an abusive family man who used to physically assault the family members. Nicki Minaj reportedly made peace with her late father, Robert Maraj, over the years ahead of his tragic hit-and-run passing.