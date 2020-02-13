US: MPs, Churches Reject Senator’s Call To Introduce New Bill On Religious Freedom

Coalition lawmakers and conservative religious leaders rejected the request of senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells to scrap the controversial religious discrimination bill. The Liberal leader had urged the Senate to pass a ‘Religious Freedom Act’ that contains general protections for religious believers apart from protection against religious discrimination.

Fierravanti-Wells had drafted a ‘Religious Freedoms’ petition and urged everyone to support and sign it. The senator wanted an Act with provisions that should grant new positive rights instead of merely protection from discrimination. According to the open petition, the 59-year-old leader wanted to ensure the right to freedom of religion including freedom to have or to adopt a religion.

“To manifest one's religion or belief in worship, observance, practice and teaching,” the petition read.

The senator, in her recommendations, had called for an Act that should have a single framework for all anti-discrimination laws. Fierravanti-Wells wanted that the Act should ensure no one shall be subject to coercion, impairing his or her freedom to have or to adopt a religion or belief of his or her choice.

Senator's take on bushfires

On February 12, the Australian senator also called upon the nation’s spy agencies to investigate whether ‘eco-terrorists’ were responsible for the country's unprecedented bushfires. Speaking in the Australian parliament, Fierravanti-Wells said it defies logic that hundreds of bushfires started at the same time.

Extreme activism & perhaps "eco-terrorism"? With satellite data showing 87% of #bushfiresAustralia man-made (40% deliberately lit), it's time to use communications meta-data in the investigation of arsonists. Are they lone actors or part of a sinister collective? #auspol pic.twitter.com/uAm2X1tslt — C Fierravanti-Wells (@Senator_CFW) February 11, 2020

Fierravanti-Wells claimed that that the vast number of fires that started around the same time in Australia not only gave the impression of the possibility of arsonist attack but also suggested a level of coordination."Who are they? What was their motive and intent? Are they lone actors or part of a sinister collective conducting eco-terrorism?" she asked.

