Republican Leaders Press Trump To Make His Case Stronger Of 'voter Fraud': Report

Three days into the US Election 2020 vote counting as Donald Trump is mounting legal challenges to the projected winner Joe Biden, the Republican party leaders are the nervous spectators of US President’s handling of results. As per the CNN report, the members of Grand Old Party (GOP) or Republicans are cautiously urging Trump and his campaign to specifically state the case about ‘fraud’ in voting or give in to the outcome of results and accepting the choice of American people.

Trump has continued to make baseless claims harming the integrity of the democratic process, Republicans are reportedly worried about the lasting repercussions of attacks without any evidence. While many are unwilling to directly challenge US President’s remarks, some are urging him to make his case fundamentally strong with details. CNN cited its GOP sources saying on November 6 that the idea is to give Donald Trump and his entire team a chance to allow the disputes to work themselves out in the courts.

They have reportedly also argued that if the lawsuits in the court eventually fall flat, then Trump would have no choice but to accept the fate of the election as he appears to become the first US President in last 30 years to fail in his reelection bid. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, the Senate Judiciary chairman who has also backed the baseless claims by Trump has said that more details are expected in the upcoming hours as “they're looking through the voter files now”.

Read - US Election 2020: Trump's Lawyer Says, 'we're Going To Play Until The Whistle Blows'

Read - US Election 2020: Three Days Since Polls Closed, Why Is The Result Still Undeclared?

Biden claims 'we're going to win'

As the wait continues for the results of US Election 2020 and incumbent Donald Trump has already questioned the integrity of democracy in the nation, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden addressed the Americans on November 7 from Delaware and assured, “we’re going to win” and called for unity. As opposed to Trump, who claimed baseless victories in some US states, the former US Vice President said that he won’t announce victory but cited the numbers projected by media networks.

Biden said “numbers tell it’s clear” before mentioning the situation in Georgia, the key battleground state where he was trailing on November 6 but acquired a lead in the road to 270 electoral votes. The Democratic Presidential Nominee has predicted 300 electoral votes but as of now, according to the projection by the Associated Press, Biden is at 264 with Trump trailing at 214.

Joe Biden said, "We don't have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it's clear," Biden said from Wilmington, Delaware. "We are going to win this race.

Read - US Election 2020: Poll Worker Dies Of COVID-19 After Flouted Isolation Rules

Read - US Election-themed ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Video Leaves Hollywood Stars In Splits