'Misaligned With His Values': Trump Campaign Ad Angers Martin Luther King's Daughter

US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign ad has sparked outrage for using the image of civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr. The digital ad titled ‘Say What You Will About America’ uses the pictures of the Nobel Peace Prize winner in the video. MLK’s daughter Bernice King objected the use of her father’s image for Trump’s campaign, saying she finds it beyond insulting.

I find President Trump’s use of my father’s image in his political ad beyond insulting and not reflective of #MLK’s commitment to creating the #BelovedCommunity. My father should not be used in ways strongly misaligned with his vision and values, @realDonaldTrump. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/7AwySnFFOw — Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 7, 2020

My father was working for an America with leaders who have answered the call to conscience and compassionate action. He said, “We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity...” (2/3) — Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 7, 2020

“...Leaders who can subject their particular egos to the pressing urgencies of the great cause of freedom…a time like this demands great leaders.”



America needs this type of leader NOW. #VoteAmerica #SkeeWee #BreonnaTaylor #BelovedCommunity #FierceUrgencyOfNow (3/3) — Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 7, 2020

The youngest child of MLK said that her father was working with leaders who have answered the call to conscience and compassionate action. Quoting the celebrated activist, Bernice said that the nation needs leaders who can subject their particular egos to the pressing urgencies of the great cause of freedom.

“We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity,” Bernice quoted MLK.

Jackie Robinson, the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era, was also in the controversial video and his family was equally outraged. Robinson’s daughter, Sharon Robinson, tweeted: “The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed.”

Past criticism

In July, American rock band Linkin Park joined the long list of bands and musicians to ban Trump’s election campaign from using their song. Linkin Park announced that the band neither endorse Trump nor it has authorised his campaign to use their music, moving a cease-and-desist order.

Earlier, English rock band The Rolling Stones had also warned Trump against using their songs at his re-election campaign rallies. The Trump campaign used the song ‘You Can't Always Get What You Want’ at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was also used during the 2016 US elections. The Trump campaign was notified by the BMI on behalf of The Rolling Stones over the unauthorised use of their songs, warning that further use will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement.

