Trump's Campaign Sells 'Baby Lives Matter' Onesies Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

While the United States is still rocked with the Black lives Matter protests demanding justice and action against racism, US President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has put up a baby onesie to promote its anti-abortion movement with BLM logo edited to say ‘Baby Lives Matter’. Not only the internet users have called it “sickening” but the Trump campaign has debuted the product for $18 as “limited edition”. The product description says, “Proudly show you’re investing in your baby’s future to Make America Great Again with this incredibly soft, boutique-style one-piece.”

Donald Trump is also the first US President in history to speak at the march which is an annual protest in Washington against abortion rights since Roe v. Wade decision was handed down in 1973 legalising abortion effectively in the country. According to international media reports, the spokesperson for the Trump campaign has declined to comment on the new product but has confirmed that they were offered in conjunction with the ‘March for Life’. The sale of these onesies is still on despite the unrest prevailing in the country for more than two weeks now triggered by the death of 46-year-old African American George Floyd in police custody.

Trump's first rally after COVID-19 crisis

US President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign officially announced its first rally in Tulsa on June 19 since the coronavirus outbreak hit the country. However, during the registration for the venue in Oklahoma, the campaign has added a disclaimer that denies taking any responsibility for the visitors if they contract the deadly COVID-19 disease. At the end of the form, the US President’s campaign has declared that the people who register for the rally are acknowledging “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19” and not hold Trump or any other official from the campaign responsible.

The disclaimer reads, “By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

