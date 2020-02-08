US Couple Fakes Marriage Proposal For Free Drinks From Strangers

Couple in the US who were running short of cash staged a fake proposal in a ruse to receive free drinks from kind strangers. Despite only dating for one month, Adam Carroll and his girlfriend Corinne Miller weren't shy about staging a public marriage proposal in full view of customers at an Atlanta bar.

Free drinks from bartenders

After the fake proposal, the pair managed to score free shots from generous strangers with help from a bartender and customer who were clued into their con. Miller told a UK daily that people started buying them shots and congratulating them for the engagement. She added that it was hilarious and definitely a great way to get free drinks. The couple then moved onto their second bar, where they were treated to celebratory drinks in honour of their fake engagement.

Corinne Miller ve Adam Carroll ile tanışın. seyahatlerinde içki parasından tasarruf etmek için, gittikleri barlarda sahte evlilik teklifi numarasıyla içkiyi bedavaya getirmişler. Romantik teklif karşısında barda bulunan insanlar kendilerine tebrik içkisi ısmarlıyormuş. pic.twitter.com/aP3y0ufYC0 — biacaip (@biacaipcom) February 7, 2020

The proposal turned real when six months later, 28-year-old Adam got down on one knee and popped the question at his birthday party before friends and family. Corinne was quick to say yes to her best friend.

Last month, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Kamiah Adams on Sunday. Adams showed off her ring in a lengthy Instagram post. The couple has two kids together, both of whom are boys. Their first son - Bradley Jr. - was born in July 2018. Their second son - Braylon - was born in August 2019.

Bradley Beal took to Instagram to share how he formulated an elaborate proposal for Kamiah Adams. In what turned out to be a very romantic gesture, Beal proposed to his girlfriend on a Ferris Wheel. The Wizards guard also planned an entire crew with drones to film his proposal and capture Kamiah Adams' every emotion.