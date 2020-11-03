Last Updated:

US Election 2020: '3rd November' Trends On Twitter As Americans Vow To Vote For President

As Election Day begins in the United States, ‘3rd November’ has started trending on the microblogging website, Twitter as Americans wait for the results.

US Election 2020

As Election Day begins in the United States, ‘3rd November’ has started trending on the microblogging website, Twitter. Marking the end of chaotic election campaigns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, economic crisis and national security, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have ceded the stage to voters for November 3 verdict. Internet users across the globe either wished Americans “good luck” for the Election day or US citizens expressed their urge to know the results “as soon as possible”. Many Americans were seen urging everyone who did not vote early to go out and cast a ballot. 

 When will results be announced?

Different states will stop voting at different times and the first polls will close on the East Coast at 19:00 local time (00:00 GMT). The rigorous voting in the United States is followed by a running total of votes as they are reported in each state.  Even though the full count is never completed on the Election night, it is enough to confirm a winner by night. Each state will respectively “called” by American media outlets when they believe that a candidate has acquired unattainable lead. However, when most but not all votes are counted, the winner is only projected and is not the final result. 

Biden wins in Dixville Notch, Trump in Millsfield

Meanwhile, in the first ballot results of the US Election 2020, former US Vice President and Democratic Challenger Joe Biden won in the tiny town of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire in a sweep by getting all five votes while Trump got none. The ballots in the town with 12 residents at the US-Canada border, were cast in the minutes after polls opened at midnight following its own tradition. 

All eligible voters reportedly gathered in the stories “Ballot Room” at the Balsams resort in Dixville Notch to cast their secret ballots on November 3. The votes are tallied and announced hours before anywhere else in the nation on Election day. Even though it was one of the first nations known to announce its favourable candidate, the unincorporated township is not always predictive of the actual winner. 

In the 2016 presidential elections, Dixville Notch had voted for Hillary Clinton, US President Donald Trump’s then-challenger. However, the Republican leader went on to win the Electoral College. Meanwhile, another town that opened its polls just after midnight, Millsfield where Trump won by 16-5 lead over Biden.

