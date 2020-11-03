US Election 2020: '3rd November' Trends On Twitter As Americans Vow To Vote For President

As Election Day begins in the United States, ‘3rd November’ has started trending on the microblogging website, Twitter. Marking the end of chaotic election campaigns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, economic crisis and national security, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have ceded the stage to voters for November 3 verdict. Internet users across the globe either wished Americans “good luck” for the Election day or US citizens expressed their urge to know the results “as soon as possible”. Many Americans were seen urging everyone who did not vote early to go out and cast a ballot.

Good luck to America in the Presidential election today 3rd November 2020 🇺🇸 #PresidentialElection2020 pic.twitter.com/inMCVHMHrg — ☘Lorraine Sutton☘ (@sutto15) November 3, 2020

Hey America - it’s 6pm, Tuesday November 3rd here in Australia. I’d advise getting off of Twitter cause we’re gonna be discussing your election results and there are MAJOR SPOILERS coming. — Danny McGinlay (@dannymcginlay) November 3, 2020

It's already sunset on November 3rd here in Australia. Any exciting results ? — Daniel Soffner (@danielsoffner) November 3, 2020

Here's a sneak peek on the November 3rd results. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/GR1xfPnQot — ★ Franz, the leftist meme hunter 🏴🚩 (@pierre4progress) November 3, 2020

The US election is one of the most important of our lifetimes.



In honour of the election on November 3rd we present an election day special of quotes about leadership, democracy and remembering the dangers of Donald Trump.#BuildBackLiberalism across the world.#VoteHimOut — Foundation #BuildBackLiberalism (@FoundationFND) November 3, 2020

Hi, today is Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd 2020. I'm heading to work at polls today at my local Senior Center from 5:30 am till 7:30 pm. If you can, please, go and VOTE... — DJCOOLRAY (@djcoolray) November 3, 2020

tw // election / politics



its 4 AM, november 3rd



i have fear :)



-gavin 🍃 — moonlight collective 🌙 (@moonlightcol) November 3, 2020

November 3rd 2020. United States Presidential Election moment. — Gavin BMX (@gavin_bmx_) November 3, 2020

3rd November

Election day 🇺🇸

طبعا واكيد ترامب بيفوز ونادر احد يتوقع فوز بايدن — Kawthar (@kawtherhommoud) November 3, 2020

Election Day: November 3rd/2020 - The 46th Presidential Election!! ....113.... thats the number !!! pic.twitter.com/BOX4OGZUBA — Northern_Risen (@Northern_Risen) November 3, 2020

The US presidential election of November 3rd, 2020 is possibly the most widely and closely watched electoral contest in the world. #Elections2020 #ElectionDay2020 #Biden #Trump pic.twitter.com/mY8IuD2E9d — Fallenstein_E_S (@Fallenstein_E_S) November 3, 2020

When will results be announced?

Different states will stop voting at different times and the first polls will close on the East Coast at 19:00 local time (00:00 GMT). The rigorous voting in the United States is followed by a running total of votes as they are reported in each state. Even though the full count is never completed on the Election night, it is enough to confirm a winner by night. Each state will respectively “called” by American media outlets when they believe that a candidate has acquired unattainable lead. However, when most but not all votes are counted, the winner is only projected and is not the final result.

Read - US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Trump Posts Video Of Him Dancing At Campaign Rallies

Read - Mindy Kaling Says 'vote For Aunty' Kamala Harris As US Election Campaign Races To A Close

Biden wins in Dixville Notch, Trump in Millsfield

Meanwhile, in the first ballot results of the US Election 2020, former US Vice President and Democratic Challenger Joe Biden won in the tiny town of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire in a sweep by getting all five votes while Trump got none. The ballots in the town with 12 residents at the US-Canada border, were cast in the minutes after polls opened at midnight following its own tradition.

All eligible voters reportedly gathered in the stories “Ballot Room” at the Balsams resort in Dixville Notch to cast their secret ballots on November 3. The votes are tallied and announced hours before anywhere else in the nation on Election day. Even though it was one of the first nations known to announce its favourable candidate, the unincorporated township is not always predictive of the actual winner.

In the 2016 presidential elections, Dixville Notch had voted for Hillary Clinton, US President Donald Trump’s then-challenger. However, the Republican leader went on to win the Electoral College. Meanwhile, another town that opened its polls just after midnight, Millsfield where Trump won by 16-5 lead over Biden.

📍Millsfield, NH



The Birth Place of Midnight Voting, First in the Nation, has voted and have declared @realDonaldTrump as the winner 🇺🇸#nhpolitics #firstinthefield #LeadRight pic.twitter.com/ly5qqNP77J — Emily Hottinger (@emhottinger) November 3, 2020

Read - US Election 2020: Biden Claims Sweeping Victory As Dixville Notch Announces Results

Read - US Election 2020: Florida Woman In Labour Stops To Vote Before Going To Hospital