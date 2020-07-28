US Election: First Presidential Debate To Be Held In Cleveland On September 29

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) said in a statement on July 27 said that the first debate in the run-up to the US Presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. The debate will be co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic and health at the Health Education Campus in Cleveland, OH.

"CPD is pleased to announce that the first presidential debate will be co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic and held at the Health Education Campus (HEC) in Cleveland, OH," the commission said.

Trump to face Biden

US President Donald Trump will face his Democrat oppositon and former vice-president Joe Biden in the November 3 election. The CPD reportedly said that the second debate between Trump and Biden is scheduled to be held on October 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Centre for the performing arts in Miami, Florida while the third one is scheduled on October 22 at Belmonte University in Nashville, Tennessee. As per reports, all debates will be 90 minutes long and will run from 9 pm to 10:30 pm without any kind of commercials.

67% believe Coronavirus will postpone elections

A recently conducted survey in April has revealed that the presidential elections in the US scheduled for November this year would be disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The survey by Pew Research Center was conducted between April 7 and 12 on 4,917 American adults. The survey also discovered that a majority of American preferring voting by mail if infections continued.

The results of the survey revealed that 67 per cent of Americans believed that it was 'very likely' or 'somewhat likely' that the COVID-19 pandemic would significantly hamper people’s ability to vote in the presidential elections. Apart from that, a majority of people were confident that the elections would be conducted fairly and accurately. However, out of them, a 46 per cent democrats were less confident about the fairness of the election. The survey also found out that a striking 70 per cent people preferred voting by mail. Out of the total, nearly 52 per cent favoured conducting all election by mails.

Image: ANI