Amid the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the United States government has raised concerns over a possible Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist attack in Kabul. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the threat of an Islamic State attack in Kabul is a "very real possibility." He informed that, according to a recent intel report, the attack might be carried out by the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K).

'Hard to overstate complexity of threat': Blinken

While acknowledging the possibility of a terrorist attack, the State Department has said that it is 'hard to overstate' the complexity and the danger of the threat. Blinken informed that the US' priority remains the evacuation of United States personnel in Afghanistan. He added that the USA will also try to evacuate as many Afghans as possible before the 31 August deadline.

"It's hard to state the complexity and the danger of this effort. We are operating in a hostile environment and the city is now controlled by the Taliban with the very real possibility of an ISIS-K attack," said Antony Blinken "We are taking every precaution but this is a very high risk," Blinken added

Earlier, the US State Department had warned American nationals waiting outside Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport to leave 'immediately' due to threats. "US citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," a security alert from the US Embassy in Kabul said.

"Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US govt representative to do so," it added

Biden sticks to the 31 August deadline

The Taliban has given an ultimatum to the USA to abide by the 31 August withdrawal deadline. In a press conference, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that US troops should exit Afghanistan by 31 August. The Taliban's warning comes after Biden initially hinted at extending the Afghanistan evacuation mission. In addition, the terrorist group also criticised the USA for encouraging the Afghan elite to leave the country.

US President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, informed G7 leaders that he will stick to the 31 August deadline for completing the US-led evacuation from Afghanistan. Addressing the media, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the USA is firm on its decision to abide by the current deadline for the final pull-out and evacuation operation from Afghanistan.

"We believe we have the ability to get that done by the end of the month,” Kirby said, referring to the unspecified number of American citizens who are seeking to leave. He said several hundred were evacuated on Monday and that “several thousand” have gotten out since the airlift began.

Following a meeting with his national security team, Biden has informed that he aims to complete the evacuation mission by next Tuesday. However, news agency AP reported that the US President has also tasked his national security team to create contingency plans in case a situation arose for which the deadline needed to be extended slightly.