YouTube Ban: Google Extends Suspension Of Donald Trump's Channel 'indefinitely'

Online video sharing platform, YouTube, extended its suspension of former President Donald Trump's channel indefinitely. YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said, "In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain suspended." Stating that video-sharing platform's teams are staying vigilant, Ivy Choi also said that the teams will be closely monitoring the platform for any new developments.

YouTube: 'Channel will remain suspended'

Besides continuing the suspension of the ex President's channel, YouTube has also restricted Trump's advisor Rudy Giuliani's ability to make money off his channel. In the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, where Trump's supporters stormed the federal legislative assembly building in an attempt to stop the lawmakers from certifying the election win or current President Joe Biden, former President's channel has been prevented from having any new content and engagement with the viewers.

This comes after the former President was accused of inciting violence in the country with a fiery speech he made to his supporters of the Capital just before the prior. However, he has contently denied the charge.

Twitter suspends Donald Trump's account permanently

After suspending Trump's Twitter account permanently, the micro-blogging platform said, “After reviewing of tweets from the Donald Trump account and the context around them — how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

It added, "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open”.

US Capitol Seige

The step was taken by the microblogging site after Trump supporters stormed US Capitol in the name of protest against "rigged election" claim made by outgoing president Donald Trump. Violence and destruction ensued soon after with Trump supporters vandalising the chambers of the Capitol building.

Trump had given a speech from the White House, urging protesters to march on the Capitol after making false claims of electoral fraud. Later, after the siege, Biden condemned the violence, urging Trump to 'stop this carnage' and 'do his Constitutional duty'. Trump, later gave a speech telling rioters to 'go home in peace', before formally conceding the election. Congress later reconvened and formally certified Biden and Harris' electoral victory, with senior Republican leaders slamming Trump. Joe Biden was elected as the 46th US President on 7 November winning 306 electoral college votes to Trump's 232 and he also won the popular vote, with 51% of the votes - amassing 8,12,83,485 ballots.

In the face of a slew of resignations from White House staff and his Cabinet, Trump said, “I would like to begin with the heinous attack on the US Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the national guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. To those who were engaged in the act of violence and demonstration, you do not represent our country and those who broke the law you'll pay. We have just been through intense elections and the emotions are high but now tempered must be cooled, calm and restored."

(With ANI inputs)